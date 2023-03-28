中英對照讀新聞》Credit Suisse memorabilia up for grabs in online shops after merger 併購後，瑞士信貸的紀念品在網路商店待價而沽

印有瑞士信貸名字的紀念金塊。（路透）

2023/03/28 05:30

◎魏國金

Within hours of its takeover by UBS Group being announced, memorabilia bearing lender Credit Suisse’s name and logo was being put up for sale in Switzerland, marking the end of an era.

在宣布被瑞銀集團收購數小時內，印有瑞士信貸名稱與商標的紀念品在瑞士求售，標誌著一個時代的結束。

Dozens of bars of gold, stamped with the name of the issuer - the 167-year-old Credit Suisse - were uploaded to the country’s most popular online marketplaces, Ricardo.ch and tutti.ch.

數十塊印有該發行商名字—167年歷史的瑞士信貸—的金塊照片，被上傳至該國最受歡迎的網路市場Ricardo.ch與tutti.ch。

Blue and red ski hats bearing the ’CS’ letters were getting bids of close to 200 Swiss francs ($216). Other merch up for sale included stamps, old letters, and sports bags.

印有「CS」字母的藍紅色滑雪帽得到近200瑞郎（216美元）的出價。其他求售商品包括戳章、舊信函以及運動提包。

With it still unknown whether the Credit Suisse brand will be continued, the sellers are seeking to attract those looking to snap up a piece of Swiss financial history.

由於瑞士信貸品牌是否持續存在仍不得而知，賣家正尋求吸引那些希望搶購一段瑞士金融史的人。

新聞辭典

up for grabs：慣用語，待價而沽、人人都可爭取之物。例句：The prize was up for grabs to anyone above 18 years of age.（任何18歲以上的人都可參加該獎項的比賽。）

snap up：動詞片語，搶購。例句：The book were snapped up with three weeks of going on sale.（這本書在開賣3週內就被搶購一空。）

