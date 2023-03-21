中英對照讀新聞》Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia （數百萬隻死魚在澳洲的熱浪中被沖上河岸）

數百萬隻魚被沖上新南威爾斯州內陸小鎮梅寧迪的河岸後死去，臭氣熏天，引發當地民眾抱怨連連。（美聯社）

2023/03/21 05:30

◎盧永山

Millions of fish have washed up dead in southeastern Australia in a die-off that authorities and scientists say is caused by depleted oxygen levels in the river after recent floods and hot weather.

數百萬隻魚在澳洲東南部被沖上河岸後死亡，當局和科學家表示，魚隻相繼死去是因為最近的洪水和炎熱天氣過後，河中的含氧量減少造成的。

Residents of the Outback town of Menindee in New South Wales state complained of a terrible smell from the dead fish.

新南威爾斯州內陸小鎮梅寧迪的居民抱怨，死魚散發出難聞的氣味。

“The stink was terrible. I nearly had to put a mask on,” said local nature photographer Geoff Looney.

當地的自然攝影師傑夫‧魯尼表示：「臭氣薰天，我差點得戴上口罩。」

“I was worried about my own health. That water right in the top comes down to our pumping station for the town. People north of Menindee say there’s cod and perch floating down the river everywhere,” he said.

魯尼說：「我很擔心自己的健康，上方的河水流到我們鎮上的抽水站。梅寧迪以北的人說，鱈魚和鱸魚順著河水流向各處。」

新聞辭典

recede：動詞，退去、變模糊、歸還。例句：The painful memories gradually receded in his mind.（痛苦的回憶逐漸在他的腦海中淡去。）

float down：片語，順流而下。例句：We spent a lazy afternoon floating down the river.（我們順著河流而下，懶洋洋地度過一個下午。）

