中英對照讀新聞》New York Bans Pet Stores From Selling Dogs, Cats and Rabbits紐約州禁止寵物店販售狗、貓與兔

2023/02/24 05:30

◎張沛元

Pet stores in New York State will soon be prohibited from selling dogs, cats and rabbits under a legislative ban meant to stem the sale of animals from breeding facilities that animal rights groups say subject pets to inhumane conditions.

根據一項禁令，（美國）紐約州的寵物店很快將被禁止販售狗、貓與兔，以遏制販售來自被動物權益團體指為令寵物處於不人道處境的繁殖設施的動物。

The ban, which takes effect in December 2024, means that New York will join a handful of other states, including California and Illinois, that have enacted similar bans designed to crack down on commercial breeders, sometimes called puppy or kitten mills.

這項將於2024年12月生效的禁令，意味紐約州將加入加州與伊利諾州等其他數州的行列，這些州已實施類似禁令，以打擊有時被稱為幼犬或幼貓工廠的商業繁殖場。

By forbidding the sale of animals at New York’s pet stores, officials are hoping to stop the pipeline of animals from commercial breeders that opponents argue raise animals that are often abused or ill, and then sold to consumers, saddling them with unforeseen veterinary bills.

藉由禁止紐約州寵物店販售動物，官員盼能斬斷來自商業飼養場的動物管道，反對（買賣動物）人士稱這類繁殖場飼養的動物經常受虐或生病，被賣給消費者後又讓消費者背負事先沒料想到的獸醫費用。

新聞辭典

stem：動詞，阻擋；阻止；遏制。

crack down on someone/something：片語，（對某人／某事物）嚴加處置或限制。例句：The new mayor has vowed to crack down on crimes on the subway.（新市長誓言打擊地鐵犯罪。）

saddle someone with something：慣用語，使（某人）負擔，使（某人）承擔（重任或難題）。例句：Many One Belt, One Road countries are saddled with huge debts.（許多「一帶一路」國家負債累累。）

