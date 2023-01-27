中英對照讀新聞》He was reporting on drought in Kenya. A young elephant stole the show 他正在報導肯亞乾旱 一頭幼象搶鏡大出鋒頭

肯亞的電視台記者在播報乾旱時被身後的熱情幼象的象鼻糾纏，忍不住笑場。（圖擷取自網路）

2023/01/27 05:30

◎張沛元

Kenyan TV reporter Alvin Kaunda tried so hard to keep a straight face on the job, but a curious baby elephant got the best of him.

肯亞的電視台記者艾爾文‧卡翁達試圖在工作時保持一本正經，但一頭好奇的小象讓他破功。

Kaunda was in the middle of detailing the effects of human actions on the natural world when the tip of a brown trunk popped into view just behind his left ear.

當卡翁達正在詳述人類行為對自然界的影響時，一條棕色象鼻子的前端突然從他的左耳後方進入視野。

The trunk, belonging to one of the young residents of an elephant orphanage in Nairobi where Kaunda had gone to report a story on the devastating drought affecting Kenya and its wildlife, gently draped over the journalist’s shoulder before twisting upward to investigate his ear, exploring the side of his head.

這條象鼻子屬於（肯亞首都）奈洛比的一家大象孤兒院的一頭幼象，而該院正是卡翁達前往報導影響肯亞及其野生動物的毀滅性乾旱的地點；象鼻子輕搭在這名記者的肩上，然後往上扭動探查他的耳朵與側頭。

新聞辭典

steal the show：慣用語，搶鋒頭。例句：He was doing an online interview for a TV channel but the cat playing around him the camera stole the show.（他正在接受電視頻道的線上訪問，但在他身畔玩耍的貓搶盡鋒頭。）

get the best of someone：慣用語，戰勝某人、擊敗某人。例句：His fear got the better of him and he ran away.（他受不恐懼而逃跑了。）

drape over：片語，把…披、搭、蒙在…上。

