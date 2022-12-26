中英對照讀新聞》’Bachelor’s handbag’ enters Aussie lexicon 「單身漢手提包」入選澳洲字典年度新詞

澳洲火紅新詞彙「單身漢手提包」（Bachelor’s handbag）被納入字典。（取自Twitter@MacqDictionary）

2022/12/26 05:30

◎陳成良

Bachelor’s handbag - a roast chicken takeaway in a plastic bag － has been voted the Australian people’s choice as the new word of the year, the Macquarie Dictionary said on Tuesday.

麥考瑞辭典週二稱，「單身漢手提包」——裝在塑膠袋裡的烤雞外賣——已被澳洲人民選為年度新詞。

The Australian English dictionary defined the term as a "noun Colloquial (humorous) a takeaway roast chicken".

該澳洲英語辭典將這個詞定義為「名詞，口語上（幽默）稱呼外帶烤雞。」

It explained its origin as: "From the fact that such a chicken requires no further preparation before consumption, so is seen as an easy meal favoured by a single person, and is often packaged in a small plastic bag with a handle, resembling a handbag."

辭典如此解釋它的起源：「由於這種雞在食用前不需要進一步準備，因此被視為單身人士喜愛的便餐，通常被包裝在一個帶有提手的小塑膠袋裡，類似手提包。」

The phrase, which came top in an online vote, combines Australians’ love of irreverent wordplay and chicken.（AFP）

這個在線上投票中名列第1的用語，融合了澳洲人對粗俗玩笑話和雞的熱愛。（法新社）

新聞辭典

lexicon：名詞，辭典；專門詞彙。例句：Greatness is part of America’s birthright and lexicon.（偉大是美國與生俱來的，是其辭典的一部分。）

colloquial：形容詞，（詞語或表達方式）口語的，俗語的，非正式的。例句：Colloquial expression is an important property of spoken English.（口語慣用語是英語口語的一個重要組成部分。）

