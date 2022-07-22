中英對照讀新聞》2-time Olympic champion Hanyu rings down the curtain on career 兩屆奧運冠軍羽生結束職業生涯

日本男子花式滑冰選手羽生結弦19日宣布退役。圖為羽生今年2月在北京冬奧出賽。（路透檔案照）

2022/07/22 05:30

◎張沛元

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu announced on July 19 that he was hanging up his skates and retiring from competition after a glorious career that saw his popularity soar worldwide.

兩屆奧運金牌得主羽生結弦7月19日宣布，他在締造享譽全球的輝煌職業生涯後高掛冰刀溜冰鞋，不再出賽。

Hanyu, 27, held a news conference in Tokyo to announce his retirement.

27歲的羽生在東京的記者會上宣布退役。

He won gold medals at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014 and the Pyeongchang Games four years later, becoming the first repeat Olympic champion in men’s figure skating in 66 years.

他在2014年的索契冬奧與4年後的平昌冬奧拿下金牌，為男子花式滑冰界66年來首位衛冕奧運冠軍的選手。

Hanyu also won the world championships in 2014 and 2017 as well as four straight Grand Prix Finals from 2013. He also won six All-Japan Championships.

羽生還在2014年與2017年的世錦賽中奪冠，以及自2013年起連續4度在國際滑冰總會花式滑冰大獎賽總決賽中封王。他還6度稱霸全日本花式滑冰錦標賽。

He tried to become the first male figure skater in 94 years to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals, but finished off the podium in fourth at the Beijing Winter Olympics this year.

他曾企圖成為94年來首位連續拿下3面奧運金牌的男子花式滑冰選手，但最後在今年北京冬奧中以第4名作收。

新聞辭典

ring down the curtain on something：慣用語，1)表演終止，源自劇場表演結束時以敲鐘示意降下舞臺帷幕；2)結束。例句：The restaurant announced that it will ring down the curtain after nearly a half century of business.（該餐廳宣布結束近半世紀的營運。）

hanging up (one’s) boots：慣用語，從某項運動退休。本文中將boots改為skates。

soar：動詞，猛增，驟升。例句：Food prices further soar as inflation hits record high.（食物價格在通貨膨脹創新高之際進一步飆漲。）

