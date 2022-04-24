為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Bear rescued from Ukraine begins new life in Dutch zoo 從烏克蘭救出的熊在荷蘭動物園展開新生活

    關心熊基金會發布的照片，顯示棕熊基爾尤沙在烏克蘭的處境堪憂。（法新社）

    2022/04/24 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    Kiryusha, a 24-year-old brown bear living in pitiful conditions for most of its life and then abandoned in war-torn Ukraine has begun a new life at a Dutch zoo.

    一隻一生大多數時間生活在可憐的環境中，接著在受到戰亂摧殘的烏克蘭遭到棄養的24歲棕熊基爾尤沙，已經在荷蘭一間動物園展開新生活。

    "At the weekend, the Bears in Mind Foundation went to pick up a brown bear in Ukraine which had been living for 18 years in appalling conditions," said the zoo in the central city of Rhenen.

    荷蘭中部城市雷嫩的這間動物園說，「在本週末，關心熊基金會前去烏克蘭接回一隻棕熊，牠在令人震驚的環境中生活了18年。」

    "The bear’s situation had deteriorated so much during the conflict that the foundation did all it could to evacuate it from the war zone as quickly as possible," the Ouwehands Dierenpark zoo said after it arrived on Sunday.

    奧韋漢德動物園在牠週日抵達後表示，這隻熊的情況在衝突期間快速惡化，以至於基金會竭盡所能盡快把牠撤離戰區。

    Kiryusha had spent years cooped up in a small cage at a hotel complex, according to the zoo. Typically, such creatures are made to perform tricks for crowds but several reports of maltreatment have emerged.

    根據這間動物園指出，基爾尤沙多年來一直被關在一間旅店複合區的一個小籠子裡。通常這類動物是用來為觀眾表演節目，但是已經出現數起遭到虐待的報告。

    War had made Kiryusha’s situation untenable once the bear’s owner left to join the fighting.

    一旦牠的主人離開加入戰鬥，戰爭讓基爾尤沙的處境變得更難以維持。

    新聞辭典

    bear（have、keep）… in mind：切記、記住。例句：You need to bear in mind that your judgment is not always infallible.（你要記者你的判斷不是全都無懈可擊。）文中的基金會名稱「Bears in Mind」取其雙關之意。

    coop：名詞，雞籠、監獄、狹窄的處所。動詞，關、拘禁。coop up指把人或動物長時間關在一處狹小空間內。例句： He was cooped up in a tiny room.（他被關在一個小房間內）

    untenable ：形容詞，（理論、陣地）支持不住的、站不住腳的、難以維持的。

