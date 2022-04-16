為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Hungry javelina gets stuck in car, goes for ride in Arizona 飢餓的西貒受困車內 在亞利桑那州開車兜風

    一隻西貒6日困在亞利桑那州科恩維爾社區一台「速霸陸」旅行車裡。（美聯社）

    一隻西貒6日困在亞利桑那州科恩維爾社區一台「速霸陸」旅行車裡。（美聯社）

    2022/04/16 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside an empty car and bumped it into neutral.

    亞利桑那州一隻飢餓的西貒最後開車兜風，當牠被困在一台空車裡並打到空檔。

    Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, a community 10 miles south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon. Javelinas are pig-like animals that are native to desert environments.

    亞瓦派郡警察上週回應一通塞多納市以南10英里科恩維爾社區致電，指有一隻西貒困在速霸陸旅行車裡。西貒是種像豬的動物，原生於沙漠環境。

    After speaking with the car’s owner and other residents, they determined the car’s hatch back had been left open overnight.

    和車主及其他居民聊過後，他們斷定這台車的後艙門開了整夜。

    The javelina jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos. The hatch then closed, trapping the animal inside. Authorities say the javelina ripped off a portion of the dashboard and the inside of a door in an attempt to escape.

    這隻西貒為了拿一包「奇多」跳進去。後艙門接著關了起來，把這隻動物困在裡頭。當局說，這隻西貒扯掉一部分儀表板和一扇門內部，試圖逃脫。

    The animal then managed to knock the car into neutral, causing it to roll down the driveway and across the street. The Subaru came to a rest, and the javelina was not injured. （AP）

    這隻動物接著設法把車打成空檔，導致它從車道上滑到對街。這台速霸陸停止移動，西貒沒有受傷。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    go for a drive：片語動詞，指開車兜風。例句：Let’s go for a drive!（我們開車去兜風吧！）

    determine：動詞，指確定、決定、影響、找出、查明。例句：On leaving jail, he determined to reform.（他出獄後決定洗心革面。）

    rip off：片語動詞，指撕掉、迅速脫掉、偷竊、搶劫、夜盜、剝削、欺詐、敲竹槓、強暴、剽竊。例句：They really ripped us off at that restaurant.（我們被那家餐廳敲竹槓。）

