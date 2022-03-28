中英對照讀新聞》Scientists Reverse Aging In Mice Using Cell Rejuvenation Technique科學家使用細胞再生技術讓老鼠回春

科學家使用細胞再生技術，逆轉小鼠衰老。圖為實驗用鼠示意圖。（路透檔案照）

◎陳成良

Researchers in the US treated healthy mice with a form of gene therapy that refreshed older cells, making the animals more youthful according to biological markers that are used to measure the effects of ageing.

美國研究人員對健康老鼠實施一種更新老化細胞的基因療法，他們透過用來衡量老化效應的生物標記法，測出這些老鼠變年輕了。

Repeating the trick in humans is far from straightforward, but the findings will fuel interest in radical new therapies that aim to slow or reverse the ageing process as a means of tackling age-related diseases such as cancer, brittle bones and Alzheimer’s.

儘管難以用同樣的方法讓人類返老還童，但這一發現將點燃人們對以延緩或逆轉衰老為目標的激進新療法的興趣，這種療法可以用來治療諸如癌症、骨質疏鬆和阿茲海默症等與年齡相關的疾病。

The scientists drew on previous work by the Japanese Nobel laureate Prof Shinya Yamanaka, who showed that a mixture of four molecules – known as Yamanaka factors – can rewind adult cells into youthful stem cells that are capable of forming almost any tissue in the body.

科學家這一療法借鑑日本諾貝爾獎得主山中伸彌教授先前的研究成果。山中伸彌向世人展示，被稱為「山中因子」的4種分子組合在一起，可以讓成人細胞逆生長為年輕的幹細胞，而幹細胞可以分化成人體的任何組織。

新聞辭典

rejuvenation：She is one of the people behind the rejuvenation of the company.（她是隱沒在公司復興背後的人之一。）

draw on sth：片語，利用、依賴（資訊或知識）。例句：She had a wealth of experience to draw on.（她有豐富的經驗可資借鑑。）

