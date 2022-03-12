為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》‘The Batman’ screening features guest appearance: A real bat 在「蝙蝠俠」放映中客串出場：一隻真蝙蝠

    今年上映的美國新黑色超級英雄電影《蝙蝠俠》1日在美國紐約市林肯中心舉行全球首映會。（歐新社）

    2022/03/12 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    Moviegoers in Austin, Texas, got to see more than one type of bat during a screening of “The Batman” this weekend.

    本週末欣賞「蝙蝠俠」的德州奧斯汀影迷們，在放映期間見到了超過一種蝙蝠。

    An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried — unsuccessfully — to get the critter out.

    一隻真的蝙蝠被目擊在戲院裡到處飛撲，導致電影暫停，當時管理者打電話給動物管制人員並試圖把這隻小生物趕出去，卻鎩羽而歸。

    Guests were offered their money back, but most chose to stick it out and watch the film “bat and all,” according to one moviegoer.

    根據一位觀眾說，客人們獲准退款，但多數人堅持欣賞完這部「蝙蝠大全」電影。

    The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis says the bat was likely released into the theater as a prank. The theater’s general manager Heidi Deno said they will be “adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry.”

    「電影之城的電影院與食堂」說，這隻蝙蝠可能因惡作劇而被放進戲院。戲院總經理海蒂．德諾說，他們將「增加額外安全措施，並在客人進入時檢查所有包袋。」

    There were no reports of anyone being bitten during the incident. Less than 1% of bats in the wild have rabies. （AP）

    該事件中沒有任何人被咬的報告。在野外的蝙蝠不到1%有狂犬病。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    feature：名詞，指特徵、臉的一部分五官、相貌、報紙的特別報導、電影正片、特別吸引人的東西；動詞，指做為特色、主打、主演電影、主唱、特載、起重要作用。例句：His eyes are his best feature.（他臉上那雙眼睛最引人注目。）

    swoop：動詞、名詞，指突然下降、俯衝、飛撲、突然襲擊、攫取。I got all my Lunar New Year done in one fell swoop.（我一次就把年貨買齊了。）

    stick out for something：指堅持要求。例句：The workers determined to stick out until they have their demands granted.（工人們決心堅持下去，直到他們的要求獲准。）

