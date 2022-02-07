中英對照讀新聞》Covid-19 can temporarily diminish male fertilityCovid-19病毒可暫時降低男性生育能力

研究顯示，感染武肺病毒可能影響男性生育能力，可透過接種疫苗來避免生育能力下降。示意圖。（路透檔案照）

2022/02/07 05:30

◎陳成良

Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 won’t affect a couple’s chances of getting pregnant, but contracting the coronavirus could impair male fertility.

接種Covid-19疫苗不會影響夫妻懷孕的機會，但感染這種冠狀病毒可能會損害男性的生育能力。

Those are the main conclusions of a study funded by the National Institutes of Health, refuting a common myth about the vaccine and sending a warning to men who avoid it.

這是美國國家衛生研究院資助的一項研究的主要結論，駁斥了關於疫苗的普遍迷思，並向不願接種疫苗的男性發出警告。

Researchers at Boston University studied more than 2,000 couples and found no differences in their chances of conception if either partner was vaccinated compared to unvaccinated couples.

波士頓大學的研究人員研究2000多對夫妻，發現如果任何一方接種疫苗，與未接種疫苗的夫妻相比，他們的受孕機會沒有差異。

But the couples’ chances of conceiving decreased slightly if the male partner had contracted the virus 60 days or less before a menstrual cycle, an indication of diminished male fertility.

但是，如果男性伴侶在月經週期前60天或更短時間感染病毒，這對夫妻的受孕機會將略微下降，表明男性生育能力下降。

One possible reason for that, researchers theorised, is the likelihood coronavirus infection would cause a fever, which has been known to reduce sperm count.

研究人員推測，造成這種情況的可能原因之一，是冠狀病毒感染可能會引起發燒，眾所周知發燒會減少精子數量。

新聞辭典

impair︰動詞，損害、損傷。例句：Poor food impaired her health.（粗劣的食物損害她的健康。）

menstrual：形容詞，生理期的、月經的、每月的。例句：I think I may have to ask a menstrual leave this afternoon.（我想我今天下午必須請個月經假。）

