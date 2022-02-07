為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Covid-19 can temporarily diminish male fertilityCovid-19病毒可暫時降低男性生育能力

    研究顯示，感染武肺病毒可能影響男性生育能力，可透過接種疫苗來避免生育能力下降。示意圖。（路透檔案照）

    研究顯示，感染武肺病毒可能影響男性生育能力，可透過接種疫苗來避免生育能力下降。示意圖。（路透檔案照）

    2022/02/07 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 won’t affect a couple’s chances of getting pregnant, but contracting the coronavirus could impair male fertility.

    接種Covid-19疫苗不會影響夫妻懷孕的機會，但感染這種冠狀病毒可能會損害男性的生育能力。

    Those are the main conclusions of a study funded by the National Institutes of Health, refuting a common myth about the vaccine and sending a warning to men who avoid it.

    這是美國國家衛生研究院資助的一項研究的主要結論，駁斥了關於疫苗的普遍迷思，並向不願接種疫苗的男性發出警告。

    Researchers at Boston University studied more than 2,000 couples and found no differences in their chances of conception if either partner was vaccinated compared to unvaccinated couples.

    波士頓大學的研究人員研究2000多對夫妻，發現如果任何一方接種疫苗，與未接種疫苗的夫妻相比，他們的受孕機會沒有差異。

    But the couples’ chances of conceiving decreased slightly if the male partner had contracted the virus 60 days or less before a menstrual cycle, an indication of diminished male fertility.

    但是，如果男性伴侶在月經週期前60天或更短時間感染病毒，這對夫妻的受孕機會將略微下降，表明男性生育能力下降。

    One possible reason for that, researchers theorised, is the likelihood coronavirus infection would cause a fever, which has been known to reduce sperm count.

    研究人員推測，造成這種情況的可能原因之一，是冠狀病毒感染可能會引起發燒，眾所周知發燒會減少精子數量。

    新聞辭典

    impair︰動詞，損害、損傷。例句：Poor food impaired her health.（粗劣的食物損害她的健康。）

    menstrual：形容詞，生理期的、月經的、每月的。例句：I think I may have to ask a menstrual leave this afternoon.（我想我今天下午必須請個月經假。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門

    2022春節專區

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播