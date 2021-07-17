為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Yum! Woman eats 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes at Michigan bar 好吃！女子在密西根酒吧22分鐘嗑50條辣味熱狗

    美國紐約市聲稱有百年傳統的年度熱狗大胃王競賽「納森吃熱狗大賽」（Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest）4日展開，圖為2名優勝者，僅供示意，與此報導內容無直接關聯。（歐新社）

    2021/07/17 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    A competitive eater wolfed down 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes, setting a local record at a bar in western Michigan where thousands of customers have their names on the wall for eating just a fraction.

    在密西根州西部的一間酒吧，一名大胃王22分鐘狼吞虎嚥地吃了50根辣味熱狗，締造了當地紀錄，成千上萬名顧客只吃一小部分就把名字寫在牆上。

    Molly Schuyler showed up and just started eating Wednesday at The Corner Bar in Rockford while other customers watched with their own meals.

    茉莉．斯凱勒週三現身羅克福德「轉角酒吧」就開始吃了起來，當時其他顧客一邊用餐一邊觀賞。

    After 19 minutes, she had eaten 44 hot dogs.

    19分鐘後，她吃了44根熱狗。

    “Brought her out six more dogs. In 22 minutes, she ate 50,” server Lisa Paavo said.

    服務生麗莎．帕沃說，「再拿出6根給她。22分鐘，她吃了50根。」

    Another competitive eater, Tim “Eater X” Janus, ate 43 1/2 chili dogs at the bar in 2006. Anyone who eats 12 in four hours gets their name on the wall.

    另一名大胃王提姆．「食客X」．雅努斯，2006年在這間酒吧吃了43根半的辣味熱狗。任何一個4小時吃12根的人可把名字留在牆上。

    “It’s going on 6,000 names,” manager John Vanaman said.（AP）

    經理約翰．瓦納曼說，「快要集滿6000個名字了。」（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    wolf down：片語動詞，指狼吞虎嚥。例句：He wolfed down the cake in seconds.（他幾秒鐘就把蛋糕吃掉了。）

    fraction：名詞，指小部分、片段、分數。例句：His story does not contain a fraction of truth.（他的故事沒有一點真實性。）

    bring out：片語動詞，指生產、推出、使明顯。例句：A crisis can bring out the best and the worst in people.（患難見真情。）

