    中英對照讀新聞》Ursula von der Leyen is left awkwardly standing by her male counterparts in Turkey 烏蘇拉．馮德萊恩在土耳其被尷尬地晾站在男性領袖身旁

    4月6日的影片截圖顯示，土耳其總統艾多根（右）與歐洲理事會主席米歇爾（中）已就坐，歐洲聯盟執行委員會主席馮德萊恩（左）卻被晾在一旁。（法新社）

    2021/07/16 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting on Tuesday with the European Union’s two presidents has raised eyebrows after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen appeared to be left standing while her male counterparts settled into two gilded chairs at the focal point of the room.

    土耳其總統艾多根週二與歐洲聯盟的兩位領袖的會面令人詫異，兩名男性領袖已安坐於房間顯眼處的兩張鍍金椅時，歐盟執委會主席烏蘇拉．馮德萊恩明顯被晾站在一旁。

    In a video of the awkward moment in Ankara, von der Leyen seems unsure of where to sit, gestures with her right hand and says "ehm" as Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel take their seats.

    記錄這段發生於安卡拉的尷尬時刻的影片中，當艾多根與歐洲理事會主席米歇爾入坐時，馮德萊恩看似不知道她該坐在哪裡，以右手比了個手勢與「嗯」了一聲。

    Von der Leyen was eventually offered a seat on a nearby sofa, opposite Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who occupies a lower-status rank in diplomatic protocol.

    馮德萊恩最後坐到一旁的沙發上，她的對面是在外交禮儀上層級較低的土耳其外長卡夫索格魯。

    新聞辭典

    counterpart：名詞，（與不同地方或組織的人或物）相對應者，作用相同者。

    raise eyebrows：慣用語，使人吃驚，令人詫異。例句：Her sudden dropout raised eyebrows in the group.（她的退出令該團體成員驚訝。）

    settle into/in somewhere/something：慣用語，適應新環境，安頓下來。例句：One of the best ways to settle into a new city is making friends there.（在新城市安頓下來的最好做法之一，就是在那裡交些新朋友。）

