中英對照讀新聞》Research: Plants Will Scream When They Are Cut Or If They Do Not Have Enough Water研究：植物被切割或水分不足時會「尖叫」

2021/07/12 05:30

◎陳成良

A recent study done by a group of scientists at the Tel Aviv University has discovered that some plants will scream in a high frequency when they are undergoing stress.

近日一項由以色列特拉維夫大學的科學家團隊完成的研究發現，某些植物在承受壓力時會發出高頻率尖叫。

The research was carried out on tomato plants and tobacco plants by cutting their stems and depriving them of water. A microphone is placed 10cm away from the setup.

這項研究是透過切開番茄植株和菸草植株的莖部，或是剝奪其水分而進行，同時將一個麥克風放置在距離實驗裝置10公分的地方。

When they started cutting the stems, they found out that the plants started ’screaming’ between 20 and 100 kilohertz and they believe that this scream is probably meant to warn other plants and organisms nearby.

當他們開始切割莖部時，他們發現植物開始發出20至100千赫茲之間的「尖叫」，他們相信這種尖叫很可能是為了警告附近的其他植物和生物體。

When the tomato plant’s stem was cut, 25 ultrasonic distress sounds were recorded over the course of an hour, and on the other hand, 15 ultrasonic distress sounds were recorded from the tobacco plant.

他們在切開番茄植株的莖部後，在1小時的過程中記錄到25次超音波緊迫聲。另一方面，從菸草植株實驗中記錄到15次超音波緊迫聲。

When they deprived the plants of water, the tomato plants recorded even more distress sounds with 35 distress sounds in an hour while the tobacco plants recorded about 11 distress sounds.

當他們剝奪這些植株的水分時，在1小時內記錄到番茄植株發出更多的緊迫聲：35次，而在菸草植株實驗中記錄到約11次緊迫聲。

新聞辭典

deprive：動詞，剝奪。例句：He claimed that he had been deprived of his freedom.（他宣稱被剝奪自由。）

be meant to︰動詞片語，應該。例句︰You were meant to ask me why I disappointed with the idea.（你該問問我對這想法為何感到失望。）

organism：名詞，生物體；有機體；微生物。例句：Amoebae and bacteria are single-celled organisms. （變形蟲和細菌是單細胞生物。

