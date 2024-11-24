中英對照讀新聞》Rare Roman gladiator knife from Hadrian’s Wall goes on display從哈德良長城出土的稀珍羅馬角鬥士刀將對外展示

角鬥士造型的刀柄是古羅馬文化在英格蘭留下足跡的物證。（路透）

2024/11/24 05:30

◎林家宇

A 2,000-year-old Roman knife handle shaped like a gladiator that was discovered in northern England will go on public display for the first time, the charity English Heritage said on Friday.

慈善組織「英格蘭遺產」週五表示，從英格蘭北部發現的一柄2000年歷史角鬥士造型羅馬刀柄，將首度向公眾展示。

Two divers found the well-preserved object in 1997 in the River Tyne at Corbridge near Hadrian’s Wall, the 73-mile fortification built by the Romans to defend the northern limits of their empire. It was donated to English Heritage this year.

這柄保存良好的刀柄是在1997年，由兩名潛水員於鄰近哈德良長城的柯爾布利茲的泰恩河中所發現。73英里長的哈德良長城是由古羅馬人建造的防禦工事，用於捍衛帝國北部邊界。刀柄在今年捐贈給英格蘭遺產。

"This beautifully made knife handle is a testament to how pervasive this celebrity culture was, reaching all the way to Hadrian’s Wall at the very edge of the Roman Empire," archaeologist Frances McIntosh said.

考古學家法蘭西絲．麥金托什表示，「這柄作工精美的刀柄證明了這種名流文化是多麼的普及，一路達到羅馬帝國最邊緣的哈德良長城」。

Only the second such Roman knife handle to be found in England, it depicts a muscular, left-handed secutor, a class of gladiators who fought with a short sword and a heavy shield.

英格蘭僅出土兩柄類似的羅馬刀柄，上頭描繪一名健壯的左撇子追擊鬥士，這是使用短劍和重型盾牌戰鬥的角鬥士型態。

新聞辭典

preserve：動詞，保存、維護。例句：The parliament passed the bill to preserve the rainforest from over-exploitation.（國會通過法案避免雨林過度開發）

pervasive：形容詞，遍布的、遍及各處的。例句：The influence of extreme reforms was pervasive in our society.（我們的社會遍布著極端改革的影響）

