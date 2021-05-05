《中英對照讀新聞》North Korea snaps back at Biden over criticism of launches北韓為了有關發射飛彈的批評反嗆拜登 〈tag_a〉

為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《中英對照讀新聞》North Korea snaps back at Biden over criticism of launches北韓為了有關發射飛彈的批評反嗆拜登

    北韓3月26日證實試射新型飛彈，當天南韓首爾水西火車站內的電視螢幕，播放北韓領導人金正恩（左）與美國總統拜登（右）的檔案照片。（美聯社）

    2021/05/05 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    North Korea on Saturday snapped back at President Joe Biden’s criticism of its ballistic missile tests, calling his comments a provocation and encroachment on the North’s right to self-defense and vowing to continuously expand its "most thoroughgoing and overwhelming military power.’’

    北韓週六反嗆美國總統拜登對北韓試射彈道飛彈的批評，稱拜登的言論挑釁，侵犯北韓的自衛權，矢言持續發展該國「最完全壓倒性的軍力」。

    The statement issued by senior official Ri Pyong Chol came after the North on Thursday tested-fired two short-range missiles off its eastern coast. "I think that the new U.S. administration obviously took its first step wrong,’’ Ri said.

    這份由高層官員李炳哲發表的聲明，是在北韓週四向其東岸外海試射2枚短程飛彈後發出。「我想，這任美國新政府顯然第一步就走錯」，李炳哲說。

    Thursday’s launches followed a statement by North Korean leader Kim’s powerful sister last week, who warned Washington to ``refrain from causing a stink’’ if it wants to ``sleep in peace’’ for the next four years. （AP）

    週四試射之前，北韓領導人金正恩握有大權的妹妹，上週才發表一份聲明，警告華府如果想在未來4年「睡得安穩」，就「別惹事」。（美聯社）

    【新聞辭典】

    snap：動詞，突然折斷，（at someone） 突然對某人發飆。例句：Don’t snap at me like that.（別那樣對我發飆。）

    encroachment：名詞，逐步侵犯、侵蝕；（動詞為encroach on/upon something）例句：The development project has encroached on public land.（這項開發案侵占公共土地。）

    cause a stink：片語，引起麻煩，引起風波。例句：The investigation report caused a stink.（這份調查報告引發軒然大波。）

