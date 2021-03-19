中英對照讀新聞》Woman who stood on ship’s railing for selfie barred for life from cruise line 女子站在船的圍欄上自拍 遭郵輪公司終身禁搭

皇家加勒比海郵輪公司「海洋魅麗號」的一名女乘客，被發現爬上客房陽台的圍欄玩自拍，不僅嚇壞同船遊客，還被中途趕下船與遭終身禁搭。（取自網路）

2021/03/19 05:30

◎張沛元

A woman was removed from a cruise ship and banned for life by the cruise company after she climbed onto her room’s balcony railing to pose for a dangerous photo shoot over the ocean.

一名爬上郵輪客房陽台圍欄擺姿勢拍攝危險的海上照片的女子，被帶離郵輪與被船公司下令終身禁搭。

The incident happened on board the Royal Caribbean ship Allure of the Seas as it was approaching Labadee, Haiti.

此事發生在「皇家加勒比海」郵輪公司的「海洋魅麗號」上，當時該郵輪正接近海地的拉巴地。

The unnamed woman was spotted by a fellow passenger, Peter Blosic, who alerted the crew.

這位不知其名的女子（的危險動作），被同船乘客彼得．波斯洛奇發現，並且通報船上工作人員。

"While on my balcony, I saw the woman climb on her railing. It happened so quickly. Not knowing what her intentions were, I alerted the crew. If I said nothing, and she was going to jump, that would be horrible," he told CNN.

「我在我的陽台上看到這個女的爬上她的（客房陽台的）圍欄。事情發生得很快，我不知道她要幹嘛，就通報工作人員。要是我不作聲，然後她跳海，那就糟了，」他告訴美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）。

新聞辭典

bar：動詞，阻擋，阻撓，防止，禁止。例句：He has been banned from entering the United States for life for threatening to open fire on a school campus.（他因揚言在校園開槍，而被終身禁止入境美國。）

for life：慣用語，終身，一輩子。

track down someone/something：慣用語，追蹤到；追查到。例句：Police are appealing for help to track down a thief who was reported breaking into cars in the early hours of this morning.（警方呼籲各界協助追查一名被舉報今天一早入侵車內行竊的小偷。）

