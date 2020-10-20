為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》University warns students not to get COVID-19 to sell plasma 大學警告學生不得為了賣血漿而感染武漢肺炎

    美國楊百翰大學愛達荷分校警告學生，切勿為了賣血賺錢而蓄意染疫。圖為血漿示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

    美國楊百翰大學愛達荷分校警告學生，切勿為了賣血賺錢而蓄意染疫。圖為血漿示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

    2020/10/20 05:30

    ◎黃靖媗

    Officials at Brigham Young University-Idaho are warning students against intentionally contracting Covid-19 in order to sell plasma that contains antibodies, despite no evidence such schemes are actually underway.

    楊百翰大學愛達荷分校的官員警告學生，切勿蓄意感染武漢肺炎，只為了販售含有抗體的血漿，但沒有證據顯示，這種詭計真的正在進行。

    The university said Monday it was "deeply troubled by accounts of individuals who have intentionally exposed themselves" to the disease in order to make some money.

    該校週一表示，他們深感困擾，竟有人為了賺錢，蓄意將自己暴露於疾病之中。

    "Students who are determined to have intentionally exposed themselves or others to the virus will be immediately suspended from the university and may be permanently dismissed," the school’s statement said.

    「蓄意讓自己或他人接觸病毒的學生，將被勒令停學，並且有可能被永久退學」，該校的聲明表示。

    The university said it is looking for students who might have been involved, though the statement did not indicate whether any did come down with the disease.

    這所大學表示，正在尋找可能涉案的學生，雖然這份聲明並未指明是否確實有人感染疾病。

    新聞辭典

    scheme：名詞，詭計、陰謀。例句： You have muddled the crazy scheme.（你把這個瘋狂的詭計搞得一塌糊塗。）

    underway：形容詞，正在進行的。例句：Preparations for early voting are underway.（為了提前投票所做的準備正在進行中。）

    dismiss：動詞，解僱、辭退、開除。例句：He was dismissed from his job for being late everyday.（他因為每天遲到，被公司開除了。）

