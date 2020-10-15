中英對照讀新聞》Five-year-old pulled over by cops on his way to buy a Lamborghini 開車去買藍寶堅尼的5歲男孩 在路上被警察攔下

美國一名5歲男孩開車上路被攔下，竟說是想去買藍寶堅尼。（路透檔案照）

2020/10/15 05:30

◎孫宇青

An enterprising five-year-old boy who was pulled over while driving his mum’s car in Utah, told the trooper he was on the way to California to buy a Lamborghini.

（美國）猶他州一名富有進取心的5歲男孩，在開著媽媽的車上路被攔下後，告訴警察他正準備去加州買一輛藍寶堅尼跑車。

The police speculated that it might be a drunk driver or someone experiencing a medical emergency.

警方原本還以為駕駛人酒醉或正遭遇緊急醫療狀況。

"I hit my siren and the car did immediately pull over the left. I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics. And it was pretty clear when the window came down that it was a young, very underage driver."

「我鳴響警報器後，該車立即靠左停靠。我接近車子時，還心想會看到需要幫忙叫救護車或急救員的人，結果車窗搖下來後，清清楚楚是個年輕、非常幼齒的駕駛。」

The boy was perched on the edge of the driver’s seat so that he could reach the pedals. Through tears he explained that he had taken the family SUV after his mother refused to buy him a Lamborghini.

這名男孩為了踩到油門和煞車，坐到駕駛座的前端邊緣。他邊哭邊解釋，因為媽媽拒絕買藍寶堅尼給他，他才會開走家裡的休旅車。

新聞辭典

pull over：動詞片語，把車開到路邊。例句：He pulled the car over and started to cry.（他把車停在路邊，開始嚎啕大哭。）

enterprising：形容詞，有事業心的；富進取心的。例句：Being enterprising is the first step to success.（進取心是成功的第一步。）

perch：動詞，（使）坐落於。例句：The small shrine is perched on the tip of the hill.（這座小神社坐落在山頂上。）

