    中英對照讀新聞》Next step for touch-free payments? Amazon launches palm scanner 無接觸支付的下一步？亞馬遜推出手掌掃描器

    亞馬遜推出全新的無接觸支付方式，只需在掃描器上方揮動手掌約1秒。（法新社）

    亞馬遜推出全新的無接觸支付方式，只需在掃描器上方揮動手掌約1秒。（法新社）

    2020/10/13 05:30

    ◎黃靖媗

    Amazon has announced a new payment system for real-world shops which uses a simple wave of the hand.

    亞馬遜發表1種用於實體商店的新支付系統，只需簡單揮動1隻手。

    Its new Amazon One scanner registers an image of the user’s palm, letting them pay by hovering their hand in mid-air "for about a second or so", it says.

    它的新Amazon One掃描，透過使用者手掌的圖像登入，他們在半空中揮動手掌約1秒即可付款。

    Palm scanners are not a brand-new technology, and there are already some commercially available solutions.

    手掌掃描不是全新的技術，已經有一些商用的可行方案。

    "Palm-based identification is based on capturing the vein patterns of the palm," explains Dr Basel Halak of the Electronics and Computer Science School at the University of Southampton.

    「手掌辨識是基於抓取手掌的靜脈紋」，英國南安普敦大學電子與電腦科學學院的巴塞爾．哈拉克博士解釋。

    "These patterns are different for each finger and for each person, and as they are hidden underneath the skin’s surface, forgery is extremely difficult."

    「每支手指與每個人的紋路都不一樣，而且因為他們藏在皮膚表面底下，非常難以偽造」。

    The level of security was roughly similar to a fingerprint scan, but could be used at a distance of a few inches, making it much more practical.

    安全等級與指紋掃描大致上差不多，但可以在相隔幾英吋的距離下使用，讓它的實用性更高。

    新聞辭典

    brand-new：形容詞，全新的。例句：I have figured out a brand-new way to deal with the problem.（我已經想到1種全新的方法，去解決這個問題。）

    underneath：介系詞，在…下面。例句：I found some money underneath your bed.（我在你的床下找到一些錢。）

    practical：形容詞，實用的、適合的。例句：The lunch box isn’t practical because it’s too small.（這個便當盒不實用，因為它太小了。）

