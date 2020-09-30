為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》New dog walking rule in Germany leaves owners scratching their heads 德國新遛狗規定令飼主費解

    在西班牙巴塞隆納一處寵物友善海灘，狗狗和飼主享受悠閒時光。（歐新社檔案照）

    在西班牙巴塞隆納一處寵物友善海灘，狗狗和飼主享受悠閒時光。（歐新社檔案照）

    2020/09/30 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    A new rule forcing Germans to take their dog for a walk twice a day has unleashed a debate on whether the state can decide what is best for the country’s 9.4 million pet canines.

    一項強制德國人1天要遛狗2次的新規定已經引發激辯：政府能否為該國940萬隻寵物狗做決定，什麼才是對牠們最好的。

    Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner announced this week she had taken expert advice and was introducing a law to ensure dogs go for a walk or run in the garden at least twice a day for a total of an hour.

    農業部長尤莉雅．克略科納宣佈，她採納專家建議，提出新法，要確保狗狗在1天當中能至少2次散步或在花園裡奔跑，時間總計1小時。

    A spokesman for the VDH German Dog Association said most owners were laughing at the new rule because they already spent enough time walking their four-legged friend.

    德國育犬協會發言人說，大多數飼主都對這項新規定一笑置之，因為他們已經花夠多時間遛他們的4條腿朋友。

    "One rule for all dogs is probably well meant but unrealistic," said VDH spokesman Udo Kopernik. （Reuters）

    「訂出一項對所有狗一體適用的規定，或許立意良好，但是不切實際」，該協會發言人烏杜．科柏尼克說。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    scratch one’s head：片語，苦思（某事）例句：We’ve been scratching our heads about how to boost productivity.（我們一直在苦思如何提高生產力。）

    leave：動詞，使保持某種狀態。例句：I just want to be left alone now.（我現在只想自己一個人待著。）

    unleash：動詞，解除束縛，使突然爆發。例句：The president’s comments unleashed huge protests.（總統的談話引發大規模抗議。）

