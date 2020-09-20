《中英對照讀新聞》North Korea may conduct underwater-launched missile test 北韓可能進行水下發射飛彈測試

圖為2017年4月15日為紀念相當於北韓「國父」的金日成冥誕，在首都平壤舉行的大規模閱兵典禮時，正通過檢閱台的該國「北極星」型潛射彈道飛彈。（美聯社檔案照）

2020/09/20 05:30

◎茅毅

Won In-choul, the nominee for chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said North Korea has been repairing recent typhoon damage at its northeastern Sinpo shipyard, a place where it builds submarines.

南韓聯合參謀本部議長被提名人元仁哲表示，北韓仍在修復最近遭受颱風損害的東北部的新浦造船廠，該船廠乃建造潛艦之處。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Shortly after the repairs are complete, there is a chance it will carry out a submarine-launched ballistic missile （SLBM） test, Won said. A test of an underwater-launched missile by North Korea last October was the first of its kind in three years.

元仁哲說，在修復完成後不久，北韓有機會進行一次潛射彈道飛彈試射。北韓去年10月實施的一次水下發射飛彈測試，係3年來首次這種試射。

Jung Changwook, head of the private Korea Defense Study Forum in Seoul, said North Korea could perform a SLBM test to upgrade its nuclear attack capability and put pressure on Washington after the U.S. presidential election in early November.

首爾「民間韓國國防研究論壇」代表鄭創旭（譯音）提到，北韓可能在11月初舉行的美國總統大選之後進行一次潛射彈道飛彈試射，好提升其核子攻擊能力，並施壓華府。

新聞辭典

underwater：形容詞、副詞，（在）水下（中）的。例句︰Some species of turtles can remain underwater for 24 hours.（有些種類的海龜能夠在水下逗留達24小時。）

carry out：片語，執（實）行、實施、完成、實現、落實、貫徹。例句︰The hospital is carrying out tests to find out what’s wrong with him.（醫院正進行檢查，好找出他得了什麼病。）

nominee：名詞，被提名（任命）人。例句︰All nominees for Foreign Minister will be considered.（所有被提名為外交部長的人選，都將予以考慮。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法