中英對照讀新聞》A university in Germany is offering ’Scholarships for Doing Nothing’ 德國大學提供「無所事事獎學金」

德國漢堡美術學院創辦「無所事事獎學金」，試圖挑戰社會價值觀。圖為示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

2020/09/15 05:30

◎黃靖媗

One university is offering students from around the world the opportunity to win a $1,900 scholarship for doing nothing at all.

一所大學提供全世界學生，不用做任何事，就能贏得1900美元獎學金的機會。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The unique scholarship program — called "Scholarships for Doing Nothing" — is offered by the HFBK University of Fine Arts in Hamburg, Germany.

這個特別的獎學金計畫名為「無所事事獎學金」，由德國「漢堡美術學院」提供。

Friedrich von Borries, a design professor at HFBK, created the scholarship to challenge social perceptions of achievement and success.

弗里德里希．馮波里斯，漢堡美術學院的設計教授，創立這項獎學金，挑戰成就與成功的社會認知。

"The world we are living in is driven by the belief in success, in growth, in money. This thinking was leading us into the ecological crisis — and social injustice — we are living in," Borries told CNN.

「我們生活的這個世界，被成功、成長、金錢等信念驅使。這種思考導致我們生活的環境出現生態危機與社會不正義」，波里斯告訴美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）。

Borries said that his idea was partly inspired by the lack of activity during COVID-19 lockdowns.

波里斯說，他的想法部分受到武漢肺炎封鎖期間活動減少所啟發。

新聞辭典

at all：片語，一點、任何。例句：After she became vegetarian, she didn’t eat any meat at all.（在她變成素食主義者後，她不再吃任何肉。）

perception：名詞，看法、認知。例句：Our perceptions of the issue are very different.（我們對於這個議題的看法非常不同。）

inspire：動詞，啟發。例句：The painting was inspired by my experience of childhood.（這幅畫受我的童年經驗啟發。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法