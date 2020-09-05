《中英對照讀新聞》Bear necessities? Furry visitor on the prowl in California store 熊的必需品？毛茸茸的訪客在加州商店裡四處覓食

美國加州金斯海灘的「喜互惠」超市上月25日驚見一隻熊光臨。（路透）

2020-09-05 05:30:00

◎周虹汶

At a North California supermarket last week, one visitor likely had only one thing in mind - the bear necessities.

上週在北加州一家超級市場，有名訪客可能只掛念一樣東西：熊的必需品。

Shoppers at the Kings Beach Safeway by Lake Tahoe found an otherwise routine trip to the store on Aug. 25 disrupted by an inquisitive bear in the produce aisle, video footage posted online showed.

刊上網的影片顯示，8月25日造訪太浩湖旁的金斯海灘「喜互惠」超市的消費者，發現例行行程被商品走道上一隻好奇的熊打斷了。

“We were just calmly arriving at the store. I didn’t even imagine what we were going to find,” said shopper Rubi Nevarez, who provided video to Reuters. “As far as I know, this is the second time this has happened.”

「我們當時剛好從容抵達這家店。我甚至沒想像過我們將發現什麼」，提供影片給路透的購物者露比．尼瓦萊茲說。「據我所知，這是第二次發生了。」

Local media reported a bear visited the same store on Aug. 18 - and exited with a bag of tortilla chips.

當地媒體報導，一隻熊8月18日造訪了同一家店—並對一包墨西哥玉米片感到興奮。

It wasn’t clear what the bear spotted by Nevarez was looking for but the bold animal left without a fuss in the end.

目前不清楚尼瓦萊茲目擊到的那隻熊當時在找什麼，但這隻大膽的動物最後低調離開。

“The bear went out by itself after seeing all the commotion he caused,” said Nevarez. （Reuters）

尼瓦萊茲說，「看到牠引發的騷動後，這隻熊自己走了出去。」（路透）

新聞辭典

prowl：動詞，指野獸等四處覓食、暗中來回尋覓、徘徊、潛行；名詞，指四處覓食、徘徊、搜尋。例句：She has an interest in prowling around a flea market.（她對逛跳蚤市場很有興趣。）

fuss：名詞，指緊張不安、大驚小怪；動詞，指為小事過於煩惱、過度焦慮、過於關注細節。例句：She’s always fussing with her hair.（她一直在意她的頭髮。）

commotion：名詞，指喧鬧、混亂、騷動。例句：He’s making a great commotion about nothing.（他在無理取鬧。）

