中英對照讀新聞》Doggy deliveries help Colombians shop during pandemic 狗狗外送員幫助哥倫比亞人在疫情下購物

8歲的艾洛斯每天幫忙主人送貨給客人。（美聯社檔案照）

2020-08-06 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

Eight-year-old Eros trots through the streets several times a day with a straw basket in his jaws, taking vegetables, fruit and packaged foods to customers of the El Porvenir mini-market. The chocolate Labrador retriever is paid with treats and massages of his furry head.

在一天當中，8歲的「艾洛斯」會數次快步穿越街道，嘴裡叼著一個草籃，將蔬菜、水果和包裝食品送去給艾爾．波韋尼爾小型市場的顧客，客人再賞給這隻巧克力色的拉布拉多犬點心，或揉揉牠毛茸茸的頭。

"He helps us maintain social distancing," says Eros’ owner Maria Natividad Botero. "And people love it when we send the dog."

艾洛斯的主人瑪莉亞．那堤維達德．波特洛說：「牠協助大夥兒維持社交距離，大夥兒也喜歡我們派牠送貨。」

Eros remembers the names of customers who have previously rewarded him with treats. And with some practice, he has learned to go to their houses on his own.

艾洛斯記得之前賞過牠點心的顧客的名字。在練習後，牠也學會自己去每個人的家。

"He knows the names of five or six of our customers," said Botero. "So I send the merchandise with a receipt in the basket, and my customers pay me through a bank transfer."

波特洛說：「牠知道5、6位顧客的名字，所以我把商品和收據放在籃子裡，顧客再把購買的錢透過銀行轉帳給我。」

Eros is happy to help his owners and collect his pay. "He’s quite a glutton. He won’t leave your house until you give him a treat."（AP）

艾洛斯樂於在幫忙主人時收到回報。「牠可貪吃了，除非給牠點心，不然牠可不會離開你家。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

trot：動詞，急行。例句：I trotted down the path to catch the bus.（我沿著街道小跑著趕搭公車。）

furry：形容詞，毛茸茸的。例句：Furry slippers keep my feet warm during winter.（毛茸茸的拖鞋讓我的腳在冬天裡暖呼呼。）

glutton：名詞，老饕；好吃貪杯的人。例句：He is such a glutton that there are always snacks in his drawer.（他很貪吃，抽屜裡隨時有點心。）

