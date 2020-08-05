為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Post-Trump era a possibility, Europeans see no quick fix to U.S. ties 後川普時代有可能，歐洲人認為無法迅速修補與美關係

    美國總統川普7月間在白宮準備搭專機離開。（美聯社資料照）

    美國總統川普7月間在白宮準備搭專機離開。（美聯社資料照）

    2020-08-05 05:30:00

    ◎管淑平

    If Donald Trump loses in November, it’s no secret that most European policymakers will be happy to see his back. But as they envision the possibility of a post-Trump future, many are wondering how quickly the trans-Atlantic alliance can be fixed.

    如果美國總統川普11月落選，大部分歐洲決策者將樂見他離開，這並非秘密。然而，在他們預想後川普時代的未來可能性之際，許多人也在納悶，能如何迅速修補這份跨大西洋聯盟關係。

    Officials in capitals across Europe say they are making no assumptions about the likely outcome of the U.S. election. Having failed to anticipate Trump’s first victory, "the German government already burned its fingers," said Jurgen Hardt, foreign affairs spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party and an expert on U.S.-German ties.

    歐洲多國官員說，他們不臆測美國大選的可能結果。沒能預料到川普第一任的當選，「德國政府已經嘗到苦頭」，總理梅克爾的「基督教民主聯盟」外交事務發言人、美德關係專家哈德特說。

    Still, when they allow themselves to look ahead to the prospect of a Biden presidency, they don’t necessarily see an instant resumption of the easier Barack Obama years.

    不過，即使他們展望未來由拜登擔任美國總統，也不盡然認為雙方關係會立即重回歐巴馬年代的較為平順。

    "I don’t expect that, if we have a new president, everything will just fall into place," said Reinhard Buetikofer, a trade expert for the Greens in the European Parliament. (Reuters)

    歐洲議會的綠黨貿易專家包瑞翰說，「我不預期如果有了新總統，一切就會妥當」。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    see one’s back：片語，巴不得某人或事快點離開或結束。例句：They are glad to see the back of him.（我們樂見他趕快離開。）

    envision：動詞，想像、設想。例句：We envision a world without wars.（我們設想一個沒有戰爭的世界。）

    burn one’s fingers：片語，因某些行動而承受負面後果。例句：Don’t get involved in the controversy, or you may burn your fingers.（別蹚渾水，否則你會吃苦頭。）

