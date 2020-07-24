中英對照讀新聞》 To keep coronavirus out, Canada’s smallest province kept the rest of the country away 為了不讓新冠病毒進入 加拿大最小省分與全國其他地方保持距離

加拿大愛德華王子島為阻止新冠病毒入侵，採取嚴格的隔離措施。圖為加國保守黨黨魁謝爾去年9月全國大選競選期間，偕妻子來到愛德華王子島拜票。（美聯社資料照）

2020-07-24 05:30:00

◎張沛元

In the winter months, when icy conditions keep most people from traveling by sea, there are only two ways to enter Prince Edward Island: by plane or an eight-mile bridge.

在（因海面）冰凍以致大多數人無法搭船（上島）的冬季月份，只有兩種方式可以進入愛德華王子島：搭機或（開車走）8英里長的橋。

When the novel coronavirus started spreading around the world early this year, Canada’s smallest province, off the country’s eastern coast north of Nova Scotia, found itself at a geographical advantage. The island’s remoteness, paired with an aggressive isolation campaign that restricted nonessential travel and enforced two-week quarantines for those arriving in the province, paid dividends.

當今年稍早新冠病毒開始蔓延全球之際，這個位於加拿大東岸外海、新斯科舍省以北的加國最小省分，發現自己享有地理上的優勢。該島的偏僻性，再加上限制非必要旅遊以及蒞臨該省者強制檢疫2週的激進隔離活動，獲致良好效果。

By late April, as death counts were ticking upward in other parts of Canada and soaring in the United States, the province had confirmed just 27 cases of the virus — all of them linked to off-island travel. None of those patients was hospitalized, and no one died.

到了4月底，當加拿大其他地區的死亡人數向上攀升，美國的死亡人數也一飛沖天之際，該省只有27起新冠病毒確診病例─所有病例都與島外差旅有關。這些患者中無人住院，也無人死亡。

新聞辭典

keep someone/something out：慣用語，避免某人接觸某事或進入某地。例句：Keep your dogs out of my backyard!（管好你的狗，別跑到我家後院！）

keep someone/something away：片語動詞，（使）不靠近，（使）遠離。例句：It’s difficult to keep your kids away from smartphones.（讓孩子遠離手機並非易事。）

pay dividends：慣用語，（將來）有好處，得到好結果。dividend，名詞，紅利，股息。

