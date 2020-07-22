中英對照讀新聞》To boldly go：NASA launches Lunar Loo challenge 大膽地上：美國航太總署啟動月球廁所挑戰賽
◎管淑平
Everyone poops. Including astronauts, who have since the early space era found ways to do their business in near-zero gravity.
每個人都要上廁所，包括自太空年代早期就設法在接近零重力環境中方便的太空人。
Now the US space agency is calling on the world’s inventors to develop a toilet that works not just in microgravity, but also lunar gravity on a future lunar lander spacecraft, as part of its plans to return to the Moon by 2024 under the Artemis mission.
現在，美國太空總署號召全球發明家，研發一款不僅能在微重力中、也能適合未來月球登陸船在月球重力下使用的馬桶，做為太空總署「阿特米斯任務」2024年重返月球的計畫一部份。
The winning design will receive $20,000, with $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third.
獲勝的設計作品將獲得2萬美元獎金，第二名1萬美元、第三名5000美元。
The toilet should work on the Moon’s gravity, which is about a sixth of the Earth’s － so urine and feces will fall, though there will be less of a plop. （AFP）
這款馬桶應該要能在約地球重力六分之一的月球重力環境使用，以利尿液、糞便能落下，不過噗通聲將會比較小。（法新社）
新聞辭典
loo：名詞，廁所、馬桶的非正式用語。例句：I need to go to the loo.（我要去洗手間。）
do one’s business：片語，上廁所的委婉說法。例句：My dog does his business in the dog park everyday.（我的狗狗每天在這座寵物公園裡上廁所。）
plop：名詞或動詞，物體落水（聲）；動詞，重重地坐下或放下。例句：Raindrops plopped onto the metal roof.（雨滴滴滴答答打在金屬屋頂上。）