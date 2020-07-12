為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Park’s death expected to heat up 2021 by-elections 朴元淳去世料將使2021年補選升溫

    首爾市長朴元淳驟逝，確切死因迄今不明。圖為設在首爾市政府前的追思靈堂，許多市民頂著酷暑排隊悼念。 （歐新社）

    首爾市長朴元淳驟逝，確切死因迄今不明。圖為設在首爾市政府前的追思靈堂，許多市民頂著酷暑排隊悼念。 （歐新社）

    2020-07-12 05:30:00

    ◎茅毅

    The National Election Commission will run by-elections on April 7, 2021 to replace lawmakers and local governors if their seats have remained empty from March 17 this year to March 8, 2021.

    南韓中央選舉管理委員會將於2021年4月7日舉行多項補選，如果國會議員和地方首長的職位自今年3月17日至2021年3月8日一直出缺，將會進行補選。

    Under the Election Law, elected officials are removed from their position if they receive a sentence of a higher than 1 million won fine for violation of the laws on election and political funding, or one year imprisonment.

    根據南韓「選舉法」，若民選官員因違反選舉與政治獻金相關法律，被處以高於100萬韓元的罰款，或1年有期徒刑，就會被免職。

    "The 2021 by-elections certainly can be comparable to regular local elections, as new Seoul and Busan mayors will be elected," said Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University.

    南韓明知大學政治學教授申律說，「2021年的補選，當然能拿來和定期的地方選舉相提並論，因為將選出新任的首爾及釜山市長」。

    新聞辭典

    heat up：片語，加熱、（使…）變暖、升溫。The gun control debate is heating up again as a result of the recent mass shooting in the US.（由於美國最近發生大規模槍擊案，槍枝管制的辯論正再次升溫。）

    remove from：片語，開除、解職、移開、拿開、去除、調動、將…免職。He has been removed from his post as director.（他已被免去了董事職位。）

    imprisonment：名詞，監（囚、拘）禁、關押。She was sentenced to life imprisonment.（她被判無期徒刑。）

