中英對照讀新聞》Park’s death expected to heat up 2021 by-elections 朴元淳去世料將使2021年補選升溫
◎茅毅
The National Election Commission will run by-elections on April 7, 2021 to replace lawmakers and local governors if their seats have remained empty from March 17 this year to March 8, 2021.
南韓中央選舉管理委員會將於2021年4月7日舉行多項補選，如果國會議員和地方首長的職位自今年3月17日至2021年3月8日一直出缺，將會進行補選。
Under the Election Law, elected officials are removed from their position if they receive a sentence of a higher than 1 million won fine for violation of the laws on election and political funding, or one year imprisonment.
根據南韓「選舉法」，若民選官員因違反選舉與政治獻金相關法律，被處以高於100萬韓元的罰款，或1年有期徒刑，就會被免職。
"The 2021 by-elections certainly can be comparable to regular local elections, as new Seoul and Busan mayors will be elected," said Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University.
南韓明知大學政治學教授申律說，「2021年的補選，當然能拿來和定期的地方選舉相提並論，因為將選出新任的首爾及釜山市長」。
新聞辭典
heat up：片語，加熱、（使…）變暖、升溫。The gun control debate is heating up again as a result of the recent mass shooting in the US.（由於美國最近發生大規模槍擊案，槍枝管制的辯論正再次升溫。）
remove from：片語，開除、解職、移開、拿開、去除、調動、將…免職。He has been removed from his post as director.（他已被免去了董事職位。）
imprisonment：名詞，監（囚、拘）禁、關押。She was sentenced to life imprisonment.（她被判無期徒刑。）