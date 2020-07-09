中英對照讀新聞》Mexico City subway says pee causes escalator breakdowns手扶梯頻故障 墨西哥城地鐵局稱尿液害的

墨西哥首都墨西哥城地鐵的手扶梯經常故障，官方聲稱這是因為民眾在上面小便。示意圖，非墨西哥城地鐵。（資料照，法新社）

2020-07-09 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

Travelers on the Mexico City subway system often blame authorities for broken-down escalators at subway stops, but Metro officials have another explanation：vast amounts of pee.

搭乘（墨西哥首都）墨西哥城地鐵的乘客，經常因為站內手扶梯故障而怪罪政府，但地鐵局官員有另一套說法：都是尿液太多的關係。

Somehow, urine is penetrating and corroding the drive wheels and mechanisms of the escalators. The Metro system had listed "corrosion due to urine" as one of the top five causes of escalator breakdowns.

不知怎麼搞的，尿液會滲入、侵蝕手扶梯的齒輪和結構。地鐵局早已將「尿液侵蝕」列為手扶梯故障的5大原因之一。

Fermin Ramirez, the system’s assistant manager for rails and facilities, said riders appear to be urinating on escalators at off-peak hours and lightly used stations.

地鐵局軌道及設施部副理弗明．拉米雷茲說，乘客似乎會挑離峰時段及使用率低的車站，在手扶梯上小便。

Most stations have no public bathroom facilities, a fact Twitter users were quick to point out, noting there are not even any pay toilets.

「推特」用戶很快就指出一項事實，即大部分地鐵站根本沒有公廁，連付費洗手間也沒有。

Of the system’s 467 escalators, 22 are out of service on any given day. The biggest problem, subway authorities admit, is that the many escalators are old, or have been damaged by rough use.（AP）

不管任何時候前往，地鐵系統的467組手扶梯都會有22組無法運作。地鐵局坦承，最大的問題是手扶梯老舊，或因粗魯使用而損壞。（美聯社）

【新聞辭典】

breakdown：名詞，故障；破裂。例句：She is haunted by the trauma of marriage breakdown.（婚姻破裂的創傷讓她憂愁不堪。）

penetrate：動詞，穿過；滲透。例句：The aroma of baking cakes penetrated into the room.（烤蛋糕的香氣滲進房裡。）

corrode：動詞，侵蝕；腐蝕。例句：Rain water corroded the statue.（雨水腐蝕雕像。）

