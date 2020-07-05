中英對照讀新聞》Fears mounting over virus spreading across nation again 對病毒再次擴散全國的恐懼加劇

3日在南韓光州市一座教堂外，許多民眾排隊等候接受武漢肺炎檢測。（美聯社）

2020-07-05 05:30:00

◎茅毅

The southern city of Daegu, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Korea, has been hit by another cluster infection, while the greater Seoul area, Daejeon and Gwangju have continued to report consistent increases in the number of virus patients, according to health authorities Friday.

根據衛生當局週五指出，南韓2019冠狀病毒疾病的爆發中心，南部的大邱市，已遭另一波群聚感染襲擊。與此同時，首都圈、大田和光州已持續通報（感染）病毒的患者人數一直增加。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The worsening community transmission is raising fears that the virus is spreading across the nation again, after the country showed clear signs of a slowdown in new virus cases at the end of April.

南韓在4月底時，展現了新病毒案例增加速度減緩的清楚跡象後，社區傳播的惡化，正增添該病毒再次在全國各地擴散的恐懼。

Authorities are also paying keen attention to the southwestern city of Gwangju that was hit by cluster infection traced to a Buddhist temple.

當局也極為關注西南部的光州市，當地遭溯源到一座佛寺的群聚感染襲擊。

新聞辭典

epicenter：名詞，震央、中心、爆炸點。Manhattan’s Chinatown is the epicenter of New York City’s Chinese community.（曼哈頓的中國城，是紐約市華人社區的中心。）

consistent：形容詞，一貫（直、致）的、符（吻）合的。There has been a consistent improvement in his ability.（他的能力一直在進步。）

Buddhist：名詞、形容詞，佛教徒、佛教（徒）的。Buddhist means people who follows the teachings of Buddha.（佛教徒是指遵循佛陀教導的人。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法