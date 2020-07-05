為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 寵伴 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Fears mounting over virus spreading across nation again 對病毒再次擴散全國的恐懼加劇

3日在南韓光州市一座教堂外，許多民眾排隊等候接受武漢肺炎檢測。（美聯社）

3日在南韓光州市一座教堂外，許多民眾排隊等候接受武漢肺炎檢測。（美聯社）

2020-07-05 05:30:00

◎茅毅

The southern city of Daegu, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Korea, has been hit by another cluster infection, while the greater Seoul area, Daejeon and Gwangju have continued to report consistent increases in the number of virus patients, according to health authorities Friday.

根據衛生當局週五指出，南韓2019冠狀病毒疾病的爆發中心，南部的大邱市，已遭另一波群聚感染襲擊。與此同時，首都圈、大田和光州已持續通報（感染）病毒的患者人數一直增加。

The worsening community transmission is raising fears that the virus is spreading across the nation again, after the country showed clear signs of a slowdown in new virus cases at the end of April.

南韓在4月底時，展現了新病毒案例增加速度減緩的清楚跡象後，社區傳播的惡化，正增添該病毒再次在全國各地擴散的恐懼。

Authorities are also paying keen attention to the southwestern city of Gwangju that was hit by cluster infection traced to a Buddhist temple.

當局也極為關注西南部的光州市，當地遭溯源到一座佛寺的群聚感染襲擊。

新聞辭典

epicenter：名詞，震央、中心、爆炸點。Manhattan’s Chinatown is the epicenter of New York City’s Chinese community.（曼哈頓的中國城，是紐約市華人社區的中心。）

consistent：形容詞，一貫（直、致）的、符（吻）合的。There has been a consistent improvement in his ability.（他的能力一直在進步。）

Buddhist：名詞、形容詞，佛教徒、佛教（徒）的。Buddhist means people who follows the teachings of Buddha.（佛教徒是指遵循佛陀教導的人。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門
2020-07-04 07:35

不滿美國會通過「香港自治法」 港府揚言反制

2020-07-04 08:13

加拿大暫停與港引渡條約 中國使館氣炸：施壓不會得逞

2020-07-04 09:23

軍情動態》美中罕見同時演習！ 美軍派「雙航艦」進南海

2020-07-04 09:25

親近組織獲政府百億合約 加國總理杜魯道遭調查

yes123徵才補助

LTN集點大放送

網友回應

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播