中英對照讀新聞》No screaming, please：Japan amusement parks issue new Covid-19 guidelines請勿尖叫：日本遊樂園發佈武漢肺炎防疫新規

日本「緊急事態宣言」5月間已全面解除，但有遊樂園業者仍強調防疫的重要性，呼籲民眾搭乘雲霄飛車時不要尖叫。（路透檔案照）

2020-06-29 05:30:00

◎陳成良

Thrill seekers in Japan will soon get to enjoy their favorite roller coasters again now that amusement parks around the country are reopening.

由於全國各地的遊樂園重新開放，日本尋求刺激的人將很快再次享受他們最喜歡的雲霄飛車。

請繼續往下閱讀...

But there’s one request they might struggle with：No screaming.

但是有一個規定卻可能讓他們很掙扎：不許尖叫。

With Japan lifting the state of emergency this week, a group of major theme park operators has introduced a set of guidelines on how to ensure the safety of both guests and staff in the face of Covid-19.

隨著日本本週解除緊急狀態，面對武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，Covid-19），一群大型主題公園經營者引入一套有關如何確保客人和員工安全的準則。

Some items will likely take visitors by surprise. Namely, a suggestion that theme parks encourage visitors riding outdoor attractions, including roller coasters, to avoid shouting or cheering － a tough ask, given how wild some of the country’s rides are.

有些規定可能會讓遊客感到驚訝。也就是說，其中一條指導方針建議遊樂園，敦促乘坐雲霄飛車等戶外設施的遊客避免大聲喊叫或歡呼─考慮到日本一些雲霄飛車的驚悚程度，這還真是難為人。

The guidelines also say that if it’s difficult for some employees to wear masks due to the nature of their work － for example entertainers, such as haunted house staff － they should keep at least one meter away from visitors.

該指南還指出，如果某些員工由於工作性質而不方便戴口罩─例如，鬼屋裡扮演鬼的工作人員等演藝人員─他們應該和遊客保持至少1公尺的距離。

新聞辭典

thrill：名詞，激動；引起激動的事物。例句：The news sent a thrill of joy to my heart.（這消息使我感到一陣喜悅。）

now that：片語，既然； 因為；而今。例句：Now that you have come, you may as well stay for a few days. （既然來了，你就不妨住幾天。）

take by surprise：片語，使吃驚。例句：The question took him by surprise. （他沒想到人家會問這個問題。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法