首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Exports of ramyeon, kimchi jump amid pandemic 疫情期間 韓泡麵、泡菜出口大增

在南韓，泡麵可謂每個家庭的生活必需品之一。圖為2月21日大邱市疫情嚴重期間，一間超市貨架上的泡麵被搶購而所剩無幾。（美聯社檔案照）

在南韓，泡麵可謂每個家庭的生活必需品之一。圖為2月21日大邱市疫情嚴重期間，一間超市貨架上的泡麵被搶購而所剩無幾。（美聯社檔案照）

2020-06-28 05:30:00

◎茅毅

In the January-May period, exports of ramyeon and kimchi jumped 36 percent and 37 percent on-year, respectively, to $249 million and $162 million, according to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.

根據「韓國農水產食品流通公社」，1至5月期間，南韓泡麵和泡菜的外銷，分別年增36%與37%，達到2.49億美元及1.62億美元。

Higher demand for ramyeon was also helped by the global popularity of Chapaguri, a signature noodle dish from the Oscar-winning film "Parasite."

南韓泡麵的需求增加，也是受到「浣熊炸醬麵」在全球聲名大噪的助長，此種泡麵是從贏得奧斯卡金像獎的（南韓）電影「寄身上流」裡看到的代表性麵食。

Sales of the two food items have been on the rise as more people opt to stay home and order food online amid virus fears, it said.

該公社說，這兩種食品的銷售已在上升，由於疫情期間，更多人選擇待在家和網路訂餐。

新聞辭典

signature：名詞，特徵、識別標誌、代表性（招牌）、簽名（署）、畫押。These are signature Taiwanese snacks.（這些是代表性的台灣小吃。）

on the rise：片語，在上升、在增加（長）。Police say teenager crime is on the rise.（警方說青少年犯罪增加。）

opt：動詞，選擇、挑選。Most people opt to have the operation.（大多數人選擇動手術。）

