中英對照讀新聞》The EU’s new center point after Brexit：a field in Bavaria 歐盟在英國脫歐後的新中心點：巴伐利亞一處田野

位於德國南部維茨赫海姆—加德海姆鎮一處田野,1月30日豎起一根桿子,標誌該處為歐盟的新地理中心。(美聯社)

2020-04-15 05:30:00

◎管淑平

Now that the European Union includes one less country, its geographical center has shifted to the southeast — landing in a nondescript field in Bavaria:Gadheim, a village of 80 people near the German city of Wuerzburg.

現在歐盟成員少了一國,其地理中心已向東南移,坐落在巴伐利亞一處平凡無奇的田野:加德海姆,一個人口80人、靠近德國符茲堡的村莊。

The honor of being the center of Europe stems from calculations by France’s national cartographic institute, IGN, which places the point at 9 degrees, 54 minutes, 7 seconds east and 49 degrees, 50 minutes, 35 seconds north.

做為歐盟中心的榮耀,來自法國國家地理測量研究所「法國國家地理研究院」(IGN)的計算,定為東經9度54分7秒和北緯49度50分35秒的點。

Gadheim takes over from a spot in another northern Bavarian municipality, Westerngrund, which is 56 kilometers to the northwest.

加德海姆取代西北方56公里、另一座巴伐利亞北方城市威斯滕格隆德的地位。

Goetz said he first heard of IGN’s calculation on a local radio station in March 2017. "At first, I thought it was an April fool’s joke, an early one. But it turned out very quickly that it was really the case,’’ he said. (AP)

(維茨赫海姆鎮長)戈茨說,他2017年3月初次在一個地方廣播電台上聽到IGN計算結果。「起初我以為那是提早來的愚人節玩笑。但是,很快發現真的是這樣」,他說。(美聯社)

新聞辭典

nondescript:形容詞,非常普通的;難以歸類、形容的。例句:Our house is located in a nondescript countryside.(我們的房子位於一處平凡無奇的鄉下。)

take over:動詞,接掌、接管,接替。例句:The military has taken over vast swaths of the country. (軍方已經接管該國大片地區。)

be the case:片語,指某事是事實。例句:He said he went to school yesterday. But that was not the case.(他說他昨天去上學了。但是事實並非如此。)

