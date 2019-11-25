中英對照讀新聞》Deepfakes capitalize on urgency 「深度偽造」趁亂打劫

網路「電子欺騙」經常利用營造急迫感，引導受害者忽略部分細節，從而受騙。（歐新社檔案照）

2019-11-25 05:30:00

◎劉宜庭

One of the telltale signs of deepfakes and other kinds of spoofing is a false sense of urgency. For example, lottery scammers emphasize that their victims must send personal details immediately to avoid missing out on their prizes. The deepfake hackers used time constraints to fool the CEO of a British energy firm, as well.

「深度偽造」或其他「電子欺騙」的蛛絲馬跡之一，正是急迫性的錯覺。舉例來說，彩券騙子會強調受害者須立即傳送個資細節，以免錯過大獎。深偽駭客也是利用時效性，欺騙英國一家能源公司的執行長。

One of the best ways to avoid scams is to get further verification from outside sources, rather than immediately responding to the person engaging with you.

避免詐騙的最佳方式之一，是找其他來源再進一步校驗，不要立刻回覆那名與你接洽的人士。

For example, if you’re at work and get a call or email from someone in accounting who asks for your Social Security number or bank account details to update their records, the safest thing to do is to contact the accounting department yourself and verify the legitimacy.

例如，倘若你在上班期間接到某位會計人員的電話或電子郵件，詢問你的社會安全號碼或銀行帳戶細節，用以更新紀錄，最安全的做法會是親自聯絡會計部門，驗證其正當性。

新聞辭典

spoofing：名詞，電子欺騙。例句：Spoofing is a broad term describing a type of cyber-criminal activity.（「電子欺騙」是用於形容網路犯罪活動種類的廣義詞彙。）

urgency：名詞，急迫性、緊急。例句：To make the victims skip over details they would usually notice, the phishing attempt will add a sense of urgency to the message.（「網路釣魚」企圖增加訊息的急迫性，以引導受害者忽略他們一般會注意到的細節。）

verification：名詞，校驗、驗證。

