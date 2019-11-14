中英對照讀新聞》Bulgarian singer hits high with record-breaking vocals 保加利亞歌手飆高音，音量破紀錄

可唱出媲美搖滾演唱會音量的保加利亞歌手斯米爾亞娜‧澤哈瑞娃。（法新社檔案照）

2019-11-14 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

48-year-old Bulgarian singer Smilyana Zaharieva knew she had a gift when she saw her audience tremble or cry during her performances.

當她看到觀眾在自己歌唱演出時顫抖落淚，48歲的保加利亞歌手斯米爾亞娜‧澤哈瑞娃知道自己有天賦。

An official Guinness world record confirmed that the she has one of the most powerful voices on the planet, by achieving the loudest mezzo-soprano vocal note. "When I saw the monitor reading 113.8 decibels, it surprised me."

金氏世界紀錄正式認證，她是全世界歌聲最有力量的人之一，因為她能以最大音量唱到次女高音的音階，「當我看到儀器測得113.8分貝時，嚇了一大跳。」

Irish teacher Annalisa Flanagan holds the world’s loudest shouting record with 121 decibels, but there was no previous singing record.

愛爾蘭教師安娜莉莎‧芙拉娜根能吼出121分貝，是全球吼叫最大聲的紀錄保持人，但之前一直沒有歌唱的相關紀錄。

Zaharieva had to sing in a quiet studio and go over 110 dB and to hold the note for a minimum of five seconds, with the sound meter placed 2.5 meters away from her.

澤哈瑞娃必須在安靜的錄音室唱到110分貝以上，且同一音高須維持至少5秒，分貝器也必須離她2.5公尺遠。

According to popular noise level charts, Zaharieva’s achievement of 113.8 dB roughly amounts to the same loudness at a rock concert, a symphony orchestra or an emergency vehicle siren. "The Bulgarian folklore voice is characterized by its power," says a choir master. (AFP)

根據常用噪音量表，澤哈瑞娃唱出113.8分貝，幾乎跟搖滾演唱會、交響樂團或車輛警報器一樣大聲。一名合唱團指揮說：「保加利亞民歌的特色就是力量。」（法新社）

新聞辭典

mezzo-soprano：次女高音，美聲唱法的聲部之一，音域介於女高音和女低音，音色圓潤、音質厚實，如法國作曲家比才著名歌劇《卡門》的女主角卡門。

gift：名詞，天賦。例句：The girl has a gift for tennis.（這女孩有打網球的天賦。）

folklore：名詞，民俗；民間傳說。例句：In Taiwan’s folklore, people can’t point their fingers at moon.（在台灣民間傳說中，人們不能將手指指向月亮。）

