中英對照讀新聞》Why Starbucks? The brands being attacked in Hong Kong 為什麼是星巴克？在香港被攻擊的品牌

香港金鐘一家星巴克分店被「反送中」抗爭者噴字、塗鴉，表達對經營者美心集團的不滿。（彭博檔案照）

2019-11-13 05:30:00

◎管淑平

Hong Kong can largely be divided into those who support the protesters and their anti-Beijing stance, and those supportive of the mainland.

香港大致可分為兩派：支持示威者及其反北京立場，以及支持中國。

So when peaceful protests turned into violence against property, big mainland firms became targets for vandalism. But other less-obvious places are also in the firing line.

因此，當和平抗議演變為暴力攻擊商家時，大型中國企業也就成為破壞行動的目標。不過，其他較不顯眼的場所，還是會遭到攻擊。

While Starbucks may be a US brand, the Hong Kong franchise is operated by a local company, Maxim’s Caterers. Annie Wu, the daughter of the Maxim Group’s founder, recently criticised activists as "radical protesters".

星巴克雖是美國品牌，但在香港是由當地公司「美心食品」擁有特許經營權。該集團創辦人之女伍淑清，最近批評抗爭者是「激進示威份子」。

Japanese fast food chain Yoshinoya has also come into the crosshairs.

日本速食連鎖店「吉野家」同樣成為眾矢之的。

Activists have accused their opponents of being part of the Fujian triad gangs. The triad allegation has also been levelled against a mahjong house in a part of town home to the Fujianese community.

運動人士指控反對抗爭者是福建黑道份子。黑道之說也指向一間位於福建人社區的麻將屋。

新聞辭典

be in the firing line：片語，處於易受攻擊、批評的位置或處境。例句：The reporter was in the firing line for his one-sided reporting of the election.（這名記者因對選舉的偏頗報導遭到批評。）

come into the crosshairs/be in the crosshairs：片語，成為他人攻擊的目標。例句：The president has been in the crosshairs of his political rivals for his comments on immigration.（總統因對移民的言論而成為政治對手攻擊的目標。）

level against：片語，公開指控、譴責。例句：Serious charges of corruption have been levelled against the candidate.（嚴重的貪污指控指向這名候選人。）

