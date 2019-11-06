《中英對照讀新聞》Guinea pig ice cream for sale in Ecuador 天竺鼠口味冰淇淋在厄瓜多販售

厄瓜多出現「天竺鼠肉」冰淇淋，在當地掀起搶購風潮。（美聯社檔案照）

2019-11-06 05:30:00

◎陳成良

It’s a real ice cream flavor: guinea pig.

這是一種真實的冰淇淋口味：天竺鼠。

Anyone who thinks of guinea pigs as pets － cute, squishy, squeaking bundles of fur － might find that idea hard to digest.

請繼續往下閱讀...

天竺鼠既可愛、軟綿綿又毛茸茸的，還吱吱地叫著，但所有視其為寵物的人可能難以接受這個點子。

The rodents are a traditional hot dish in some Latin American countries, including Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. In Ecuador, people typically cook guinea pigs with salt and serve them with potatoes and peanut sauce. But one vendor is taking things to another gastronomic level, serving guinea pigs as a cold dessert.

在哥倫比亞、秘魯和玻利維亞等若干拉丁美洲國家，囓齒動物是一道傳統熱食。在厄瓜多，人們通常會將天竺鼠和馬鈴薯一起烹飪，並撒上鹽和花生醬。但一名小販以天竺鼠做冷甜點，將這種美食提升到新的層次。

Some people like ice cream made from "cuy," as the animal is locally known.

有些人喜歡以「cuy」製成的冰淇淋，當地人稱天竺鼠為「cuy」。

"I was suspicious, but it was tasty," said Marlene Franco, a 78-year-old retiree who tried a scoop at a stall next to a highway linking the Ecuadorian capital of Quito to the city of Sangolqui.（AP）

現年78歲的退休老人馬琳．佛朗哥，在連接厄瓜多首都基多和桑戈爾基市的公路旁一個攤位上，試吃一勺後說道：「我本來對這種冰淇淋的味道抱持懷疑態度，但它確實很美味。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

gastronomic：形容詞，美食（烹飪）的；烹飪學的。例句：The gastronomic restaurant is a feature of the hotel.（美食餐廳是這家飯店的特色。）

dessert：名詞，甜點。例句：After dinner, we had ice-cream for dessert.（吃過晚飯後，我們吃冰淇淋做為甜點。）

retiree：名詞，退休人員；退職者。例句：The writer is a retiree.（作者是一名退休人士。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法