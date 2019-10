2019-10-24

Zorica Rebernik has spent her life in red and plans to stay that way - even after she dies.

佐莉卡.瑞柏尼科大半輩子都在紅色中度過,並且打算死後也不改本色。

After four decades dressing in the color from head to toe, the 67-year-old Bosnian has had tombstones made for herself and husband Zoran - whom she married wearing a red gown - from a special red granite imported from India.

這位67歲的波士尼亞(譯按:全名為波士尼亞與赫塞哥維納)女士,40年來從頭到腳都穿著紅色。現在她幫自己和丈夫佐藍,用印度進口、非常特別的紅色花崗石做了墓碑。當年,她也是穿上紅色禮服與丈夫完婚。

The retired schoolteacher lives in a red house, where she and Zoran eat from red plates, drink from red glasses and sleep in red bedding. Even her hair is dyed red.

身為退休教師的佐莉卡住在一棟紅房子裡,與佐藍一起用紅盤子吃飯、紅玻璃杯喝東西,並睡在一張紅床上,甚至連頭髮都染成紅色。

"When I turned 18 or 19 there came a sudden, strong urge to wear red," she said. "There must not be a single dot of any other color on my home decorations or clothes."

她說:「當我18、19歲時,突然產生想穿紅色的強烈衝動。我的房屋裝潢或衣服,絕對不能有一丁點其他顏色。」

"In my hometown, everybody knows me and would offer me different red things. But I would reject any gift that was not red, no matter how precious," she also mentioned. She even goes to funerals dressed in red, eschewing traditional black.(Reuters)

她還提到:「家鄉的所有人都認識我,會給我不同的紅色物品。但不論禮物多麼珍貴,不是紅色的我就不收。」她甚至迴避傳統的黑色,改穿紅色去參加喪禮。(路透)

新聞辭典

granite:名詞,花崗石。例句:The whole building is made of imported granite.(整棟大樓都是用進口花崗石建成。)

urge:名詞,衝動。例句:Turning thirty, he has an urge to give up everything.(30歲後,他有一股拋下一切的衝動。)

eschew:動詞,迴避;放棄。例句:She eschews sugary and fatty foods to lose weight.(為了減重,她避吃含糖和油膩的食物。)

