《中英對照讀新聞》Top court upholds suspended jail term for Lotte chief 最高法院維持韓「樂天」會長緩刑原判

2019-10-20

◎茅毅

Over a massive bribery scandal that influenced the decision to remove former President Park Geun-hye from office, the nation’s top court upheld a suspended prison sentence for Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, Thursday.

有關一起影響彈劾南韓前總統朴槿惠的大規模賄賂醜聞，該國最高法院週四作出維持「樂天集團」會長辛東彬緩刑的判決。

Shin was convicted of giving 7 billion won in bribes to Choi Soon-sil, a confidant of the former president. In February 2018, he was put behind bars after a local court sentenced him to two and a half years in jail, but an appellate court sentenced him in October 2018 to 30 months in prison suspended for four years, ending his eight-month detention.

辛東彬被判向朴的一名親信崔順實行賄70億韓元有罪。2018年2月，他在南韓一個地方法院判處他2年6個月有期徒刑後，就被羈押。但一個高等法院同年10月判他30個月刑期、緩刑4年，結束他8個月的羈押日子。

Upholding the appeals court’s judgment, the Supreme Court acknowledged the Lotte chairman gave the money to a government-linked sports foundation virtually controlled by Choi in hopes of receiving business favors including a license to operate a duty free shop.

最高法院維持該二審法院的判決，確認辛東彬曾送錢給一個實際上由崔掌控、和朴政府有關的體育基金會，希望得到包括一張免稅店的營業執照在內的商業好處。

新聞辭典

appellate：形容詞，（有權受理）上訴的。例句：The mistrial ruling was upheld by the state appellate court.（該州上訴法院維持此一無效審判。）

appeal：名詞、動詞，上訴、呼籲、懇求。例句：The case went to the appeal court.（本案被提交到上訴法院。）

duty：名詞，稅、義務、責任、職責、本分。例句：There is a high duty on car.（汽車的關稅很高。）

中英對照讀新聞#南韓#樂天#辛東彬#朴槿惠

