《中英對照讀新聞》Kansas runner killed by lightning near ultramarathon finish line 堪薩斯州的超級馬拉松跑者 在快到終點線前遭雷擊身亡

2019-10-08

◎黃靖媗

A Kansas runner has died after being hit by lightning as he neared the finish line of a 31 mile （50km） ultramarathon.

一名堪薩斯州的31英里（50公里）超級馬拉松跑者，在抵達終點線前，因遭雷擊而死。

Thomas Stanley, 33, received first aid from runners and officials at the Elk City State Park race on Saturday, but died from his injuries, police said. His wife received the race medal on his behalf, local media reported.

警方表示，週六在麋鹿城州立公園的比賽中，其他跑者與工作人員立刻給予33歲的湯瑪斯．史丹利急救，但他仍不幸傷重過世。當地媒體報導，最後史丹利的妻子代替他領取獎牌。

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the organisers of the FlatRock race wrote： "Thomas’ family says that the chances of being killed by a lightning strike are about one in a million, and Thomas was truly a one-in-a-million guy." Mrs Stanley wrote that she had "lost my best friend, father of our babies, and love" in a Facebook post.

活動主辦單位「FlatRock」週日在「臉書」發文表示，「湯瑪斯的家人說，一個人被雷劈死的機率是萬分之一，湯瑪斯真的是萬中選一之人」。史丹利的妻子則在臉書寫道，她「失去最好的朋友、孩子的爸爸，以及摯愛」。

The National Weather Service （NWS） reports 17 others have been killed by lightning across the US this year. According to the NWS, there is a one in 15,300 chance of being hit by lightning during an 80-year lifespan, and only 10% who are struck are killed.

美國國家氣象局（ＮＷＳ）指出，今年美國還有17人被雷劈死。ＮＷＳ的數據顯示，在一個人80年的壽命中，被雷打到的機率只有1萬5300分之1，其中只有一成會因此而死。

新聞辭典

ultramarathon：名詞，超級馬拉松，指距離超過馬拉松標準距離42.195公里的長跑競賽。例句：He is a champion of the 50km ultramarathon.（他是這場50公里超級馬拉松的冠軍。）

first aid：名詞，急救。例句：I have learned some first aid skills in the school.（我在學校學會一些急救技巧。）

lifespan：名詞，壽命。例句：The human average lifespan has increased due to medical advances.（由於醫療技術進步，人類的平均壽命延長了。）

