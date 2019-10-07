《中英對照讀新聞》Dead Baby Sea Turtle Found with 104 Pieces of Plastic in Its Belly 死掉的海龜寶寶肚子裡發現104塊塑膠片

2019-10-07

◎劉宜庭

A photo of a baby loggerhead sea turtle that died after eating 104 pieces of plastic went viral on Facebook this week. The photo was posted by the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday （Oct. 1）and shows the lifeless turtle, no bigger than the palm of your hand, next to the dozens of small pieces of plastic found in the animal’s digestive tract, neatly organized in rows.

臉書本週瘋傳一張赤蠵龜寶寶吞下104塊塑膠片後死去的照片。這張照片週二（10月1日）由美國佛羅里達州博卡拉頓「甘博林博自然中心」發布，在這隻體型不大過人類手掌、已經往生的海龜旁邊，排列著在其消化道內發現的數十塊小塑膠片，它們整齊劃一的排成好幾列。

"It’s washback season at Gumbo Limbo and weak, tiny turtles are washing up along the coastline needing our help," Gumbo Limbo Nature Center staff wrote in the Facebook post. "Unfortunately, not every washback survives. 100% of our washbacks that didn’t make it had plastic in their intestinal tracts." The plastic clogs up the animal’s digestive tract, they wrote.

「這是甘博林博的海龜倒沖季，虛弱的小海龜被海水沖上海岸線，需要我們的救援。」甘博林博自然中心職員在臉書貼文中寫道。「不幸的是，並不是每隻倒沖海龜都能倖存。我們發現無法倖存的倒沖海龜，其腸道內百分之百都有塑膠。」塑膠會堵塞牠們的消化道，貼文寫道。

"Many of these young turtles are dying from plastic impaction. The plastic plugs them up and causes them to go into septic shock," center staff wrote in response to a comment on the Facebook post. "Plastic pollution is the sad world we live in now. We need to do better."

「這些幼龜多數死於塑膠阻塞。塞在牠們體內的塑膠，導致牠們敗血性休克，」自然中心職員回覆臉書留言時寫道。「我們現已生存在悲慘的塑膠污染世界。我們需要有所作為。」

新聞辭典

sea turtle：名詞，海龜。例句：Florida beaches serve as nesting grounds for five species of sea turtle：the loggerhead, green, leatherback, Kemp’s ridley and hawksbill.（佛羅里達州海灘是五種海龜：赤蠵龜、綠蠵龜、革龜、肯氏龜、玳瑁的築巢地。）

plastic：名詞，塑膠。例句：Defenseless baby turtles aren’t made to eat plastic.（無防禦的海龜寶寶不是生來吃塑膠的。）

go viral：慣用語，迅速竄紅。例句：The video went viral and was seen by millions. （這部爆紅影片已有數百萬人觀看過。）

