《中英對照讀新聞》Cockpit coffee spill forces commercial jet to make emergency landing 駕駛艙咖啡濺灑 商用飛機緊急迫降

2019-09-14

◎周虹汶

A commercial flight with 326 people on board was forced to make an emergency landing when hot coffee was accidentally spilled over the cockpit control panel over the Atlantic ocean, according to a report on Thursday.

根據週四一份報告，當熱咖啡在大西洋上空意外地溢灑在駕駛艙控制板上，一架機上載有326人的商業航班緊急迫降。

The Airbus A330-243 flying to Cancun, Mexico, from Frankfurt, landed at Shannon in Ireland.

這架由法蘭克福飛往墨西哥坎昆市的A330-243型空中巴士，降落於愛爾蘭夏儂鎮。

With the hot liquid causing a strong electrical burning smell and smoke rising from the panel, the captain decided to divert, the report from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch（AAIB）said.

英國航空事故調查局在該份報告說，由於熱燙液體引發強烈的電子燒焦味，以及煙霧由面板竄出，機長決定變更航向。

The incident happened after a pilot put his coffee cup without a lid on a tray table rather than in a cup holder, the report said.

報告說，一名駕駛員把他沒有蓋子的咖啡杯放在桌板上而非杯托裡，隨後發生了這起事故。

There were no injuries in the incident, which happened in February.

沒人在這起二月發生的事件中受傷。

The AAIB did not identify the airline but said it had since changed procedures to ensure that cup lids are provided for flights on all routes, and that crews are reminded of the need to use them.

（Reuters）

英國航空事故調查局未點出該家航空公司名字，但說它從那時改變程序，以確保所有路線航班一律提供杯蓋，並提醒機組員需要使用它們。（路透）

新聞辭典

spill over：片語，指波及、擴散、延續、溢出。例句：He tries not to let his work spill over into his life outside the office.（他設法不讓工作影響到辦公室以外的生活。）

divert：動詞，指使轉向、改變用途、轉移注意力、供消遣。例句：I noticed that she had been diverting attentions away from herself.（我注意到她一直分心。）

remind：動詞，指提醒。例句：He hated to be reminded of his age.（他討厭別人提醒他歲數。）

