中英對照讀新聞》Hong Kong bookseller who defied China raises $100,000 in a day for new shop違抗中國的香港書商，一天內募得10萬美元開新店

2019-09-10

◎陳正健

A Hong Kong bookseller who defied mainland China has raised more than $100,000 in just a day to open a new bookshop in Taiwan.

一名違抗中國大陸的香港書商，僅在一天內就募得逾10萬美元，在台灣開新書店。

Lam Wing Kee was one of five booksellers detained in 2015 after selling material critical of the political elite on China’s mainland. Months ago he fled to Taiwan as Hong Kong considered a law that would have allowed extradition to mainland China.

林榮基在販售批判中國大陸政治菁英的題材後，2015年成為被拘捕的5名書商之一。數月前，當香港在考量一條可以允許引渡至中國大陸的法案時，他逃到台灣。

Mr Lam’s crowdfunding campaign to "reopen" the Causeway Bay bookstore - the name of his former shop in Hong Kong - raised more than 3m Taiwanese dollars on its first day. More than 1,800 people contributed to his cause, easily exceeding his funding goal.

林先生群眾募資計畫是「重開」銅鑼灣書店—他在香港開設的書店店名—首日就募得逾300萬台幣。超過1800人為他的事業做出貢獻，輕易地超越他的籌資目標。

Mr Lam hopes to choose a new location for the reincarnation of Causeway Bay books in the coming months, and to open it next year. "I am wanted by the Chinese government," he told Vice. "It’s obvious that if I stayed in Hong Kong, I’d be dead for sure."

林先生希望在未來幾個月，選出銅鑼灣書店化身的新地點，並於明年開幕。「我被中國政府通緝。」他告訴媒體Vice：「顯然我要是還待在香港，我肯定會死。」

新聞辭典

defy：動詞，違抗，蔑視。例句：It is rare to see children openly defying their parents.（很少看見孩子公開違抗他們的家長。）

cause：名詞，事業，目標，理想。例句：She devoted herself to charitable causes.（她投入慈善事業。）

reincarnation：名詞，轉世，再生，輪迴，化身。例句：Buddhists believe in reincarnation.（佛教徒相信輪迴。）

