《中英對照讀新聞》South Korea’s fertility rate falls to record low-南韓的生育率跌至新低

2019-09-01

◎茅毅

South Korea’s total fertility rate last year fell to its lowest since records began, the government said on Wednesday. In 2018, this dropped to 0.98 － or less than one baby per woman, and a drop from the previous year’s rate of 1.05.

南韓政府週三表示，去年該國的總生育率跌至其有紀錄以來的最低點。南韓2018年總出生率降至0.98—即每名婦女生育不到一名，也低於前年的1.05。

The decline in childbirths comes as some young South Koreans are opting to distance themselves from life’s three major milestones ― dating, marriage and having children ― because they cannot find decent jobs amid a prolonged economic slowdown.

（女性）生產數逐漸減少，係因部分南韓年輕人選擇迴避其人生的三大里程碑—戀愛、結婚和生小孩（即所謂「三拋」）—因為這些年輕人在長期的經濟成長遲緩下，無法找到像樣的工作。

Other factors are the high cost of private education for kids and skyrocketing home prices, as well as the difficulties women face in finding jobs after spending extended time away from work to raise children.

其他因素則有孩童接受私人教育的花費高昂與房價高漲，以及在婦女長時間離開職場育兒後，於（二度）就業上面臨困難。

新聞辭典

fertility：名詞，生（繁）殖能力、（土地）肥沃度。She began fertility treatment at the clinic two years ago.（她兩年前開始在這間診所接受生育治療。）

prolonged：形容詞，長期、漫（冗）長、持久的、拖延（延長）的。Prolonged use of the drug is to have harmful side-effects.（長期服用這種藥會產生有害的副作用。）

childbirth：名詞，分娩、生產。Many women used to die in childbirth.（過去許多女性死於分娩。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法