中英對照讀新聞》Amazon Echo link could be turning UK parents off the name Alexa 亞馬遜智慧音箱Echo的連結性恐讓英國父母避開Alexa這個名字

2019-08-31

◎周虹汶

The number of parents in Britain calling their baby girls Alexa dropped by more than half last year, statistics showed on Thursday, possibly due to the link with Amazon Echo voice-controlled gadgets.

週四呈現的統計資料顯示，英國父母叫女嬰為「Alexa」的人數，在去年少了一半以上，可能與亞馬遜公司智慧音箱「Echo」聲控裝置有所關聯。

The smart speaker that can perform household tasks such as adjusting lights, responds to the name Alexa.

這個可執行諸如調整燈光等家中任務的智慧音箱，對「Alexa」這個名字起反應。

"The growth in the use of technology assistants in our homes may help to explain why the number of baby girls named Alexa has more than halved compared with 2017," said Nick Stripe of the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

英國國家統計局尼克‧史崔卜說，「家庭中增加的科技助理，可能有助於解釋為什麼名為『Alexa』的女寶寶與2017年相比減少超過一半。」

Alexa was the 380th most popular name for girls in England and Wales last year, with 118 newborns given the name - a sharp fall from 2017, when there were 301 Alexas.

在英格蘭和威爾斯最受歡迎的女孩名排行中，「Alexa」去年位居第380名，有118個新生兒以此命名—比2017年大幅滑落，當時曾有301個「Alexa」。

Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular names for boys and girls, for the sixth and third year running. (Reuters)

奧利佛和奧利薇亞依舊是取給男孩和女孩最受歡迎的名字，分別六連冠及三連霸。（路透）

新聞辭典

turn off：片語動詞，指改道、關掉、停止、掃興、解僱。例句：She turned off the question with her trademark smile.（她用她的招牌微笑迴避這個問題。）

halve：動詞，指減半、對分。例句：We halved expenses on our trip.（我們均攤旅費。）

running：形容詞，指連續的。例句：He has been late three days running.（他連續3天遲到。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法