《中英對照讀新聞》Kyoto warns foreign tourists of danger of monkey attacks 京都警告外國遊客有遭猴子攻擊之虞

2019-08-16

◎ 張沛元

Wild primates are monkeying around in Kyoto, but tourists who have been attacked are not amused.

野生的靈長類動物在京都嬉鬧，但被攻擊的遊客可不覺得有趣。

According to Kyoto officials, 30 people, most of whom were foreign visitors, have been attacked by monkeys since February, with many being bitten or scratched.

根據京都官員，自2月起已有30人，其中絕大部分是外國觀光客，遭猴子攻擊，許多人被咬或抓傷。

According to city officials, a tourist was bit by a monkey at the Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine, renowned for a large number of vermillion torii gates in its grounds, on Feb. 14.

根據市府官員，一名觀光客2月14日在以有朱紅色千本鳥居聞名的伏見稻荷大社被猴子咬傷。

From then on, until April 18, 30 people have fallen victim to such bad monkey behavior. They were attacked by what is believed to be parent monkeys as they attempted to feed and take pictures of younger monkeys.

從那時起到4月18日，有30人淪為這類壞猴子行為的受害者。據信這些人是在企圖餵食與拍攝幼猴的照片時，遭到猴爸猴媽的攻擊。

Starting from April, Kyoto city and prefectural police have handed out fliers to tourists and temples and shrines, which warn "Beware of monkeys!" in Japanese, English, Chinese and Korean.

京都市與京都府警方自4月起開始向觀光客、廟宇以及神社發放傳單，上面以日文、英文、中文與韓文警告「小心猴子！」

City officials have patrolled the areas where attacks have occurred and driven the monkeys away by shouting when they see one.

市府官員已在曾發生猴子攻擊人的區域巡邏，以及在看到猴子時出聲喊叫驅猴。

新聞辭典

monkey around：慣用語，胡鬧，搗蛋。

例句：Would you quit monkeying around and give me a hand doing the laundry?（你能不能不要鬧了，來幫我洗衣服？）

renowned：形容詞，以⋯聞名。

fall victim to someone/something：慣用語，受⋯之害，成為⋯的受害者；被⋯所傷（或所害）。例句：The Canadian government confirmed Thursday that its computer systems fell victim to a concerted and sophisticated cyber attack in recent months but stressed that the attack was thwarted before classified information could be stolen.（加拿大政府週四證實，其電腦系統在近幾個月淪為一場協力且複雜的網路攻擊的受害者，但強調已在機密資訊可能遭竊之前瓦解該攻擊。）

