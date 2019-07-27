《中英對照讀新聞》Bad driving leads to $140 million drug bust in Sydney－糟糕駕駛導致雪梨破獲1.4億美元毒品

2019-07-27

◎周虹汶

A clumsy driver led police to a A$200 million ($140 million) drug bust in Australia after he crashed a van laden with 270 kg of methamphetamines into a patrol car parked outside a police station in suburban Sydney.

一名笨手笨腳的司機引領澳洲警方破獲2億澳幣（1.4億美元）的毒品，在他把滿載270公斤甲基安非他命的一輛廂型貨車開去撞向一輛停在雪梨郊區警察局外的巡邏車以後。

The man, 28, slammed the drug-filled van into the empty police patrol car at Eastwood in the city’s north on Monday morning, crushing its bonnet, before speeding off, CCTV footage shows. He was caught by police an hour later.

閉路電視影像顯示，這名28歲男子週一早上在該市北方伊士活區加速逃逸前，讓裝滿毒品的廂型貨車用力撞上沒坐人的巡邏警車，還壓爛了它的引擎蓋。他在1個小時以後被警方抓到。

A search of the vehicle turned up 273kg of ice, said police, who released footage of the drugs neatly packed in cardboard boxes, taped up and loaded into the back of the van. Police said in a statement the drugs had a street value of A$200 million.

警方說，搜查車輛後查出273公斤冰毒，他們發布了毒品整齊裝在紙箱內、包好放進貨車後頭的影像。警方聲明說，這些毒品的街頭黑市價格為2億澳幣。

The driver was arrested and charged with drug supply and negligent driving and is due in court on Tuesday. （Reuters）

這名司機被捕並被控供應毒品與疏忽駕駛，預計週二出庭。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

bust：動詞，指打破、破產、失敗、逮捕；名詞，指失敗、破產、突擊搜查、半身像、女子胸部；形容詞，指破產的、損壞的。

bust (one’s) ass為粗俗的俚語，指努力工作、嘮叨、不停地責罵。

例句：He has been busting his ass all night long to get this presentation ready for tomorrow’s meeting.（為了把明天會議的報告準備妥善，他整晚拚命。）

slam：動詞，指猛烈關上、猛烈衝撞；名詞，指碰撞聲、猛烈抨擊。例句：I’m sick of his slams.（我受夠他的謾罵批評。）

turn up：片語動詞，指情況突然好轉、機會突然出現、遺失後突然找到。例句：This money turned up just when I needed it.（這筆錢在我需要時突然出現。）

