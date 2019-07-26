《中英對照讀新聞》Abused girl cried for help in school survey before her death－受虐女童死前曾在學校調查中求救

2019-07-26

◎張沛元

Suffering schoolgirl Mia Kurihara didn’t shy away from giving her name when she begged her teacher for help in an elementary school questionnaire a year before her death, saying she was being beaten by her father.

受虐女學童栗原心愛在她死前一年於小學問卷上向老師求助，說她被父親毆打時，曾毫不避諱地寫下自己的名字。

"My father is using violence against me," wrote Mia, then a third-grader. "He awakens me in the middle of the night and kicks me and beats me while I am awake."

「我父親對我施暴，」當時小學3年級的心愛寫道。「他半夜把我弄醒，當我醒來就踢我打我。」

"Could you do something about it?"

「你能幫幫我嗎？」

The 10-year-old girl died at her home in Noda, Chiba Prefecture, on Jan. 24 after her father, Yuichiro Kurihara, 41, pulled her hair and sprayed her with cold water in the shower and choked her hard enough around the neck with his hands to leave scratches, according to police.

根據警方的說法，這名10歲大的女孩（在今年）1月24日死於位在千葉縣野田市的家中，她41歲的父親栗原勇一郎在她死前曾拉扯她的頭髮、在淋浴間潑她冷水，以及用力勒她的脖子以致（心愛在勇一郎的）雙手留下抓痕。

Mia’s father "is not regretting" what he did to his daughter because he "was disciplining" her. Yuichiro was arrested on suspicion of causing injury to the girl on Jan. 25.

心愛父親對於自己對女兒的所作所為「並不後悔」，因為他是在「管教」她。勇一郎在1月25日被以涉嫌傷害心愛的罪名逮捕。

Mia filled out the questionnaire on Nov. 6, 2017, when she was attending the municipal Yamazaki Elementary School in Noda after she and her family moved from Okinawa Prefecture earlier that year.

心愛在2017年11月6日填寫（上述）問卷，她在該年稍早隨家人從沖繩縣移居此地，當時正就讀於野田市立山崎小學。

《新聞辭典》

shy away from something or someone：慣用語，（因不喜歡、害怕或缺乏自信而）退縮，躲避，畏避。例句：He did not shy away from criticism during the campaign.（他在競選期間不畏避批評。）

on suspicion of：慣用語，懷疑，涉嫌。

fill out：慣用語，填寫（表格等）。例句：Please fill out the application form before the interview.（請在面試前填寫申請表。）

