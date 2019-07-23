中英對照讀新聞》Kim Jong-un executes general by throwing him in piranha-filled tank 金正恩處決將軍，將他丟入充滿食人魚的池子裡

2019-07-23

◎陳正健

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un executed a general accused of plotting a coup by throwing him into a piranha-filled tank.

北韓領導人金正恩處決一名被控密謀政變的將軍，將他丟入充滿食人魚的池子裡。

Kim had a giant fish tank built inside his Ryongsong Residence. The general’s arms and torso were cut open with knives before he was thrown into the tank, which was filled with hundreds of piranhas imported from Brazil, the Daily Star reported.

金正恩擁有一個巨大的魚池，建在他的龍城官邸裡。「每日星報」報導，該名將軍在被丟入池子前，手臂及軀幹遭到刀子切開，池子裡充滿數百隻從巴西進口的食人魚。

A UK intelligence source said: "Kim rules by fear. He wants everyone to know, including his most trusted aides, that they are at risk of suffering an unpleasant death if he suspects they are treasonous."

一名英國情報消息人士指出：「金正恩藉由恐懼統治，他想要每個人知道，包括他最相信的幕僚，如果他懷疑他們叛國，他們就會面臨慘遭粗魯死刑的風險。」

The Daily Star claimed Kim may have been inspired by the 1965 James Bond movie ’You Only Live Twice’ to pursue the gruesome execution method.

「每日星報」指稱，金正恩可能受到1965年詹姆斯．龐德電影《雷霆谷》的啟發，以致追求這種恐怖的處決方法。

新聞辭典

torso：名詞，軀幹。例句：The airbag can protect the head and torso.（安全氣囊可以保護頭部與軀幹。）

treasonous：形容詞，叛國的，背信的。例句：It would be treasonous for a CIA agent to hand over U.S. secrets to an enemy spy.（中情局幹員將美國機密交給敵方間諜，是叛國行為。）

gruesome：形容詞，恐怖的，可怕的。例句：The movie was pretty gruesome.（這部電影相當恐怖。）

